Frank C. (Gogley) Suchocki
Frank C. (Gogley) Suchocki, 69, died Tuesday, September 17, 2019, at home. He was born November 10, 1949, in Toledo. Frank was a former vice president of the American Flint Glassworkers Union and retired from Libbey Glass with 44 years' service. He enjoyed his family, including his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his dogs, Riley and Zena. Frank was a people person, never meeting a stranger and liked by all who met him. In his early years, he enjoyed bowling and softball. Frank was a fan of the 49ers and Browns.
Frank is survived by his daughters, Wendy (Gogley) Hernandez and Amy (Gogley) Hamilton; sons, Ron Komives, Jim Komives and Bill Komives; 10 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; sisters, Leah Gogley and Diane Sensor; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by Barbara, his wife of 40 years; father, Lawrence Gogley; mother and stepfather, Catherine (Schmid) and Leonard Suchocki; sister, Janet Donnelly; grandson Levi Komives.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, October 19, 2019, from 4-7 p.m. at Bayside Banquet Hall, 2759 Seaman Rd., Oregon, OH 43616. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Special thanks to Elizabeth Ackerman from Hospice of Northwest Ohio for her special care.
Published in The Blade on Oct. 6, 2019