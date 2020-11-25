Frank Charles DzikowskiFrank Dzikowski lost his long battle with cancer on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born to Bernadine Dzikowski, he was raised by his grandmother when his mother succumbed to tuberculosis. Frank left school to help support his grandmother, joining the Marines to send funds home to her. He later put himself through college evenings to become a mechanical engineer and retired from Owens College as an instructor helping students learn the trades.Frank married his strength and soulmate Margie 59 years ago. They raised a family who spent time together as often as possible. Four children, Julie (Jay) Linch, Mike (Sandra) Dzikowski, John Dzikowski and Nancy (Mark) Hayden; seven grandchildren, Molly Linch, Jack Linch, Brittany Bussell, Marlee Dzikowski, Michael Dzikowski, Bryce Hayden and Trent Hayden and eight great-grandchildren are their proud legacy. You could often find a group of them in local restaurants enjoying their time together.Frank coached for 25 years in the Washington Local Football League. After coaching his sons, he loved following his grandsons in the same league. He went to many travel baseball games and basketball games, and was proud to watch Michael and Jack play in the state championship football game for Whitmer, and see Jack play college ball. He loved Ohio State and Notre Dame and Saturdays were often full of food, football and family.Frank loved people, going to breakfast with friends every morning he could and having coffee with his group of friends at Rudy's weeknights. He liked to go metal detecting along a beach, and he and Margie enjoyed trips to the tropics with Nancy, Mark and kids. A special thanks to John who was not only Dad's caretaker but his best friend in the last year, allowing him to live at home.A celebration will be planned at a later date when larger numbers of friends and family can gather to share Frank's life. He often mentioned how the Salvation Army helped him with a pair of shoes when he was young, so anyone wishing to donate in Frank's name could consider them.Arrangements have been entrusted to Sujkowski Funeral Home Northpointe, 419-476-9176. Condolences and memories can be shared at