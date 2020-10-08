Frank "Spunky" CoughlinFrank "Spunky" Coughlin, 77, of Oregon, Ohio, passed away on October 6, 2020 at Promedica Bay Park Hospital. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on September 3, 1943 to Malcom and Elizabeth (Hakius) Coughlin. After graduating from Waite High School, he married his best friend and love of his life, Millie (Yeager) on October 20, 1961. He then started working for Dupont, LOF. Not long after his passion for the Police Force began. He started off as a Police Officer and then became a Juvenile Officer and Detective in Oregon, Ohio, where he served as for 26 years, before retiring in 1997. Spunky was proud that he and Deb Brown started the first Safety Town, a place where thousands of students in the community would learn the rules of the road. He loved sports, especially boxing, where he was a multi Golden Glove Champion. Spunky also played on many softball teams throughout the years, but most memorable was the Dan Rogers team where he was able to play on the same field as his sons.Spunky is survived by his wife of 60 years, Millie; children, Kimberly (Jim), Scott (Heidi), Timothy (Patty); grandchildren, Cassidy, Bailey Dempsey, Jessica (Blake), Shannon, Kennedy, Delaney, Donovan; great-grandson, Everett; sister, Donna Donofrio; sister-in-law, Flo Ross; and four legged companion, Finnegan. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Michael Coughlin; and brother-in-law, Jerry Ross.The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road on Sunday, October 11, 2020 from Noon-8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held in the funeral home on Monday, October 12, 2020 at 11:00 am. Expressions of sympathy in Spunky's name may be directed to, St. Jude's Children Hospital or Toledo Humane Society.