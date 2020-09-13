1/1
Frank D. David
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank D. David

Frank D. David, 79, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2020 with his family by his side after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.

Frank was born on July 19, 1941, to Rose and James David. He graduated from Toledo CCHS in 1959 and The University of Toledo where he played football. He was a leading salesman at Mutual of New York (MONY) for 45 years and handed out MONY pens to everyone he met. He greeted everyone with a friendly smile and was known for his strong handshake. Frank could fix most broken items with his roll of duct tape and would love to split a beer with you. :) He was a devout Catholic and served as an usher in church. Frank was a loyal fan and season-ticket holder for UT Rocket football and basketball. He regularly attended Downtown Coaches Association meetings and was a member of the Varsity T Club. Go Rockets! Frank cherished his time with his family the most. He loved Spring Breaks and mini vacations in Ponce Inlet, Florida. While sitting on the beach surrounded by family and friends, he often said, "This is what it's all about."

Frank celebrated 55 years of marriage in July with his loving and devoted wife, Kathi. He will be dearly missed by his children, Kevin (Karen), Tommy (Candy), Jimmy (Kristi), Maureen (Mike) Czerniakowski; and in-laws, Tom & Jeannie McGuire. "Papa Frank" will be missed by his grandchildren, Katie, Megan (Anders), Jeremy, Steven, Melissa, Alex, Lauren, Ally, Annie, Sydney, Isaac, Sean, Keegan, Jeffrey (Laura), Ryan, and Adam. He loved attending all of their sporting events. Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Espen.

Visitation will be held today Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. (rosary at 7:30 p.m.) at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Or visit with family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament church before the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial (view live stream on church website). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Most Blessed Sacrament Parish. The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice and their special neighbors, Chris & Connie Croak. To send online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com.

www.ansberg-west.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Sep. 13 to Sep. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
13
Rosary
07:30 PM
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
SEP
15
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Ansberg-West Funeral Home
3000 Sylvania Ave
Toledo, OH 43613
(419) 472-7633
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Ansberg-West Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved