Frank D. David
Frank D. David, 79, of Toledo, passed away peacefully at home on September 9, 2020 with his family by his side after a long struggle with Parkinson's Disease.
Frank was born on July 19, 1941, to Rose and James David. He graduated from Toledo CCHS in 1959 and The University of Toledo where he played football. He was a leading salesman at Mutual of New York (MONY) for 45 years and handed out MONY pens to everyone he met. He greeted everyone with a friendly smile and was known for his strong handshake. Frank could fix most broken items with his roll of duct tape and would love to split a beer with you. :) He was a devout Catholic and served as an usher in church. Frank was a loyal fan and season-ticket holder for UT Rocket football and basketball. He regularly attended Downtown Coaches Association meetings and was a member of the Varsity T Club. Go Rockets! Frank cherished his time with his family the most. He loved Spring Breaks and mini vacations in Ponce Inlet, Florida. While sitting on the beach surrounded by family and friends, he often said, "This is what it's all about."
Frank celebrated 55 years of marriage in July with his loving and devoted wife, Kathi. He will be dearly missed by his children, Kevin (Karen), Tommy (Candy), Jimmy (Kristi), Maureen (Mike) Czerniakowski; and in-laws, Tom & Jeannie McGuire. "Papa Frank" will be missed by his grandchildren, Katie, Megan (Anders), Jeremy, Steven, Melissa, Alex, Lauren, Ally, Annie, Sydney, Isaac, Sean, Keegan, Jeffrey (Laura), Ryan, and Adam. He loved attending all of their sporting events. Frank was preceded in death by his sister, Mary Lou Espen.
Visitation will be held today Sunday, September 13, 2020 from 5:00-8:00 p.m. (rosary at 7:30 p.m.) at Ansberg-West Funeral Home, 3000 W. Sylvania Ave. Or visit with family on Tuesday, September 15, 2020 from 10:00-11:00 a.m. at Blessed Sacrament church before the 11:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial (view live stream on church website). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to Most Blessed Sacrament Parish. The family would like to thank ProMedica Hospice and their special neighbors, Chris & Connie Croak. To send online condolences, please visit www.ansberg-west.com
