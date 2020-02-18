Home

Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 698-4301
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
Eggleston Meinert & Pavley
440 S. Coy Road
Oregon, OH 43616
Frank E. Hayes


1949 - 2020
Frank E. Hayes Obituary
Frank E. Hayes

Frank E. Hayes, 70, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 22, 1949, to Edward and Ethel (Crane) Hayes. On September 27, 1974, he married the love of his life, Becky Leatherman. Frank was a graduate of Ohio University and worked as a test engineer for over 40 years with Certainteed, Teledyne, Ford Motor Company, and Toledo Molding & Die, retiring in 2015. His hobbies included: camping at Mohician State Park and the Outer Banks, bird watching, and tinkering in his garage. He was a longtime listener of James Taylor and was a loyal follower of the Cleveland Browns and Duke Basketball teams. His true love was spending time with his family and grandchildren.

Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, Becky; children, Christopher Hayes, Emily Hayes, and Brain (Tana) Hayes; grandchildren, Johnathan, Taylen, Aniah, Jack, Gage, Reed, and Adly; sisters, Carolyn Craig and Jane (Dick) Bellamy; along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.

The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Willow Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Life Connection of Ohio, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .

www.egglestonmeinert.com
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020
