Frank E. Hayes
Frank E. Hayes, 70, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away peacefully, Sunday, February 16, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Frank was born in Toledo, Ohio, on November 22, 1949, to Edward and Ethel (Crane) Hayes. On September 27, 1974, he married the love of his life, Becky Leatherman. Frank was a graduate of Ohio University and worked as a test engineer for over 40 years with Certainteed, Teledyne, Ford Motor Company, and Toledo Molding & Die, retiring in 2015. His hobbies included: camping at Mohician State Park and the Outer Banks, bird watching, and tinkering in his garage. He was a longtime listener of James Taylor and was a loyal follower of the Cleveland Browns and Duke Basketball teams. His true love was spending time with his family and grandchildren.
Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, Becky; children, Christopher Hayes, Emily Hayes, and Brain (Tana) Hayes; grandchildren, Johnathan, Taylen, Aniah, Jack, Gage, Reed, and Adly; sisters, Carolyn Craig and Jane (Dick) Bellamy; along with many loving family members and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Road, on Thursday, February 20, 2020, from 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted Friday, February 21, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home. Interment: Willow Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to Life Connection of Ohio, Hospice of Northwest Ohio or the .
Published in The Blade from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020