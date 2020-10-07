Colonel Frank E. Landry, Jr.
Colonel, U.S. Army, Retired
Col. Frank E. Landry, Jr. of Toledo, OH, passed away peacefully on October 4, 2020, at the age of 97. Frank was born in Gardner, Massachusetts, the son of Frank E. Landry, Sr. and Laura Landry. He was the second of six children. Frank graduated from Gardner High School in 1941, and attended Boston College before enlisting in World War II, serving in the Eighth Army Air Corps stationed in England. After the war, he returned to Boston College and completed his bachelor's degree in Economics in 1947 and subsequently attended Boston University and University of Toledo law schools.
Frank moved to Toledo and married the love of his life, Ann Marie Pietrykowski on February 26, 1949. Frank was employed as Vice President and General Manager of a barber and beauty supply company in Toledo for 19 years. He then joined the Lucas County Court of Common Pleas, Domestic Relations and Juvenile Division, where he worked for 21 years, retiring in 1990 as Business Manager. Frank was instrumental in organizing the Lucas County Bureau of Support, which is now known as the Lucas County Child Support Enforcement Agency.
Frank's military career continued when he joined the U.S. Army Reserve military intelligence. Frank served as the Commandant of the 2087th U.S.A.R. Military Intelligence School, overseeing 35 instructors and 900 students from both active and reserve units. Frank retired from the U.S. Army Reserves as a Colonel, with 32.5 years of combined active and reserve military service, receiving a career Meritorious Service Award in 1978. Frank was an active member of the Reserve Officers' Association during his service and throughout retirement.
Frank's dedication to service also extended to his community. He was a long-time member of St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Parish in Toledo, having volunteered in many roles and serving the church through various school activities and projects over the years, most notably Scouting and serving on the parish Endowment Board of Trustees. Frank was a member of the Knights of Columbus holding the rank of 3rd Degree.
In 2017, Frank visited his hometown to be inducted into the Gardner High School Athletic Hall of Fame. Frank was a tri-sport athlete in high school, played football at Boston College, and coached amateur youth hockey for more than 35 years in the Toledo area. He served as a member of the Board of Directors of the Sylvania Metro Amateur Hockey league and a League Director. He was an avid golfer and participated in several golf leagues until age 90. During his retirement, he also kept busy attending his grandchildren and great-grandchildren's activities, performances, and sporting events.
His family and friends will remember him as a pious man known for his integrity, generosity, intelligence, humor, and dedication to service. Above all, he was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. Frank was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 51 years Ann Marie, and siblings Sr. Elizabeth Landry (Grey Nuns of Montreal), Gloria Richard, and Madalyn Comee.
Frank will be deeply missed by his children including sons, Frank (Karen) Landry, Sylvania, OH, John (Elizabeth) Landry, Toledo, OH, and James (Kiene) Landry, West Hills, CA; and daughters, Ann (Ron) Cleary, Ontonagon, MI and Mary (Timothy) Fleck, Hurst, TX. Frank is also survived by his 17 grandchildren, Marc (Monica) Socha, Aaron (Heather) Socha, Stacy (Rick) Grieger, Adam Landry, Austin Landry, Janet (Nick) Butler, Sarah (Jeff) Gill, Jeff (Kayla Williams) Landry, Christine (Christopher) Flynn, Kevin (Amy) Landry, Seamus (Meghan Short) Landry, Jennifer (Matt) Barrett, Joseph (Jenna) Cleary, Maxwell (Heather Sloane) Cleary, 1st LT Francis (Amanda) Fleck, Anthony Fleck, and Melanie Fleck; as well as 18 great-grandchildren. Frank is also survived by his siblings, Theresa Parker, Athol, MA and James Landry, Gardner, MA; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
The family wishes to extend a special thanks to the staff at the Kingston Residence of Sylvania and the Ohio Living Hospice care team for their caring support and assistance.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers friends consider donations to the Frank E. and Ann M. Landry Endowment Scholarship at St. John's Jesuit High School, the Frank E. and Ann M. Landry Nursing Endowed Scholarship at Lourdes University, or the St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
.
Visitation will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, from 5-8 p.m. at Thomas Wisniewski Funeral Home, 2426 N. Reynolds Rd., Toledo, 43615. Prayer of the rosary will take place at 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, October 10, 2020, at 10:30 AM at St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4555 N. Haven Ave. Toledo, 43612. The family requests that guests follow current orders and guidelines regarding facemasks and social distancing. The Mass will be live- streamed on stcatherinetoledo.com
.www.wisniewskifuneral.net