Home

POWERED BY

Services
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
(419) 882-2033
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Mar. 25, 2019
2:00 PM
Reeb Funeral Home
5712 North Main Street
Sylvania, OH 43560
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Meech
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank E. Meech


1915 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Frank E. Meech Obituary
Frank E. Meech

Frank E. Meech, 103, of Adrian, MI, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 while under hospice care. He was born Saturday, June 5, 1915 in Sandcreek, MI, to parents Forest and Sadie (Taylor) Meech. Frank graduated with a degree in Pharmacy at Ferris State College in 1941. He wed Audrey Harmon October 13, 1960, and she preceded him in death. Frank owned and operated Meech's Pharmacy in Morenci, MI, for more than 20 years, retiring in 1977.

Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Monday, March 25th from 12 PM until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 2 PM. Frank will be laid to rest beside Audrey at Toledo Memorial Park.

Those wishing to offer memorials in Frank's memory are asked to consider the . On line condolences to

www.reebfuneralhome.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Reeb Funeral Home
Download Now