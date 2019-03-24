|
|
Frank E. Meech
Frank E. Meech, 103, of Adrian, MI, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019 while under hospice care. He was born Saturday, June 5, 1915 in Sandcreek, MI, to parents Forest and Sadie (Taylor) Meech. Frank graduated with a degree in Pharmacy at Ferris State College in 1941. He wed Audrey Harmon October 13, 1960, and she preceded him in death. Frank owned and operated Meech's Pharmacy in Morenci, MI, for more than 20 years, retiring in 1977.
Friends may call at the Reeb Funeral Home, 5712 N. Main St. Sylvania, OH, Monday, March 25th from 12 PM until the Funeral Ceremony begins at 2 PM. Frank will be laid to rest beside Audrey at Toledo Memorial Park.
Those wishing to offer memorials in Frank's memory are asked to consider the . On line condolences to
www.reebfuneralhome.com
Published in The Blade from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019