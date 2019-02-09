Services Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 (419) 874-3133 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 View Map Memorial service 7:00 PM Witzler Shank Funeral Home 222 E South Boundary St Perrysburg , OH 43551 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frank Semersky Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank E. Semersky Jr.

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences (News story) Frank E. Semersky, Jr., a scientist and inventor who was a creative force in the packaging field, died Jan. 29, in ProMedica Ebeid Hospital, Sylvania. He was 72.



He had heart and other health problems, his sister, Carol Semersky, said.



Mr. Semersky of Springfield Township retired in 2011 as vice president of new business development at Plastic Technologies Inc. He was an early employee of the firm, started in the mid-1980s by Tom Brady, who was technical director of plastics research for Owens-Illinois Inc. Mr. Semersky had been an O-I research scientist for 17 years.



"We probably have 200 patents on the wall. I'm guessing that half of them have Frank's name on them," said Mr. Brady, now PTI chairman emeritus.



Those patents were for plastics technology, as in "foamed-wall container having a silvery appearance," granted in 2010, with Mr. Semersky and two others listed as inventors. Those patents also were for such technology as "hand-held torque and linear force meter," from 2011, with Mr. Semersky one of four inventors.



"He was the premier innovator of PTI, and that wasn't just technology. It was business. He was the guy who started our PTI Europe. He went to Europe every week for a year and figured out the right people to hire."



Scott Steele, retired PTI president, said: "He was instrumental in attracting talent and customers. He was fearless, and he had a lot of charisma."



When PTI became a founding sponsor for an industry event, the Packaging Conference, "Frank was the brains behind that and the energy," Mr. Brady said. The 2019 conference was held this week in Las Vegas.



"He was bright and perceptive and quick, and Frank was curious," Mr. Brady said. "What that caused was that Frank got engaged in everything. He just grew into a guy who saw the big picture."



Mr. Semersky was straightforward and fair, his sister said.



"He worked well with people. He especially wanted them to be productive," she said.



Outside of the office, especially, "you could talk to Frank about art, about the world," Mr. Brady said. "He was one of those guys you liked to be around."



He was proud of his Hungarian heritage, and the cuisine he grew up with inspired him to learn how to cook. He sampled fine cuisine as he traveled the world and, for a time, had a restaurant. He further expressed himself through his garden and yard at his Coldwater, Mich., cottage.



He caused a stir in 1992 when, in a letter to The Blade, he proposed that all land north of the Maumee River "secede from Ohio and ask for asylum from the state of Michigan," rather than further endure the neglect of political leaders in Columbus. He later said his proposal was made "somewhat facetiously...But I think there is still some meat on the bones."



"He had a great creative mind in any situation," his sister said.



He was born Dec. 29, 1946, to RoseMary and Frank Semersky and grew up near Maumee Bay in what is now the city of Oregon. He graduated from Clay High School at age 16 and went to Columbia University in New York, from which he received a bachelor's degree. He returned to the Toledo area to begin his career at O-I.



Surviving are his sister, Carol Semersky, and brother, David Semersky.



Memorial services will be at 7 p.m. Saturday at Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, where friends will be received after 4 p.m.



The family suggests tributes to the ; Karen Semersky Memorial Fund in care of the Morenci, Mich., schools, named for his late sister-in-law, who was a principal in the district, or Cornell Lab of Ornithology, Ithaca, N.Y.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade on Feb. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries