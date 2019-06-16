Frank Edward Miller, Jr.



Frank Edward Miller, Jr. died on June 6, 2019 at the age of 95 in Traverse City, Michigan. Frank Miller was born in Toledo, Ohio in 1924. He attended Central Catholic High School and Graduated from the University of Notre Dame. He served in the US Navy during World War II and the Korean War. His first naval service in 1942 was in a V-12 Unit at Notre Dame followed by assignments in 1945 and 1946 on US ships and Navy bases. He was recalled in 1952 for a second tour of duty in the Korean War where he was promoted to Full Lieutenant and Commanding Officer on the USS LST -880.



After the war he worked at Owens Illinois as a Chemical Engineer. In 1945 he married Mary Jeanne Kelly of Toledo and together they had two children, Mary (Molly) Keenan Miller and Frank Kelly Miller. After his wife, Mary Jeanne, died in 1970 he married Mary Marguerite Franklin in 1972 who had three children (Catherine Ann Franklin, Jeffrey E. Franklin, and Thad E. Franklin). In 1986 he retired to live full time in Interlochen, Michigan. Mary preceded him in death on December 31, 2014. He is loved and remembered by his 5 children and their spouses, 11grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren. He will be best remembered for his sense of humor, deep interest in family and military history, for being an indispensable handy man, and for being a loving husband, father, and grandfather.



There will be a Celebration of Life held for him on Monday, June 24, at 11:00 a.m., with visitation starting at 10:00 a.m. at the Reynolds Jonkhoff Funeral Home, 305 Sixth Street, Traverse City, Michigan. The Graveside service will be on Tuesday, June 25, at 3:00p.m. at Calvary Cemetery, 2224 Dorr Street, Toledo.



Please feel free to share your thoughts and memories with Frank's family at his tribute page at www.reynolds-jonkhoff.com.



Published in The Blade from June 16 to June 17, 2019