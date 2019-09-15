Home

Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
419-740-6151
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
5:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Sep. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1757 Tremainsville Rd.
Toledo, OH 43613
Frank Flores


1947 - 2019
Frank Flores Obituary
Frank Flores

Frank Michael Flores, age 71, of Toledo, Ohio passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 8, 2019. Frank was born in Piedras Negras, Coahuila Mexico on November 28, 1947 to José Mendoza Flores and Candelaria Ramos Flores. Frank was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Georgette Flores; siblings, Gloria (Hank) Benavides, Olivia (Janna) Flores, Rick (Lori) Flores; children, Sariah Flores, Josh (Graciela) Flores, Ryan Flores, Joseph (Dora) Flores, Alexander (Raquel) Rodriguez Flores, Ursula (Ray); grandchildren, Elena, Manuel, Paula, Hayden, Alejandra, Castiel, Francesca and great grandchildren, Mateo and Michael.

Frank was a 1965 graduate of Calvin M. Woodward High School, where he wrestled and ran cross country. Upon graduation Frank enlisted in the United States Air Force to join the War in Vietnam. While in the Air Force, Frank served in the Security Forces, where he reached the rank of sergeant and was tasked with defending the U.S. air bases in Vietnam. Frank was stationed at Da Nang, Dong Ha, and Cam Lo air bases while in country between 1967 and 1968. He also served time in Thailand until he was honorably discharged in 1969.

Frank loved Rock-n-Roll music as well as watching football specifically The Ohio State Buckeyes, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was also proud of his Mexican ancestry and always put familia first. Frank was a very successful salesman in the home improvement and as a realtor. Frank was an incredibly dedicated husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Frank was a man who affected all of those he came into contact with in a positive way. Frank will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, but his memory and legacy will live on through those who knew him best.

His family invites you to join them at the Castillo Funeral Home 1757 Tremainsville Rd. Tuesday after 5 PM followed by a Celebration of Life Service at 7 PM and U.S. Air Force Military Honors.

www.celebratelifetoledo.com
Published in The Blade from Sept. 15 to Sept. 16, 2019
