Frank J. Charles
Frank J. Charles, 89, of Toledo, Ohio, died Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Flower Hospital. Born June 24, 1930, in Ottawa Lake, Michigan, he was the son of Nicholas and Mary (Nowak) Charles. Frank served his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War. Frank was employed as a truck driver for Roadway Express for over 25 years, retiring in 1985 and was a member of the Teamsters, Local 20. Being an avid boater, he was a 60 year member of R.V.Y.C. His most favorable trips was piloting a boat from Toledo, Ohio to Southern Florida and making several thru the Welland Canal.
Frank is survived by his loving children, Donn (Kathy) Charles, Marianne "Mimi" Charles and Kelly (Jeff) Goldsmith; sister, Jenny McCune; grandchildren, Amy (Kurt), Stephen (Ashleigh) and Nicholas; great grandchildren, Abigail, Koen and Wyatt. He was preceded in death by 2 brothers, Ted and John Charles and sister, Helen Olszewski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am, Friday, September 27, 2019, at St. Clement Catholic Church, 3030 Tremainsville Rd., Toledo, Ohio 43613, where he will lie in state after 9:00 am. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the or .
Published in The Blade from Sept. 24 to Sept. 25, 2019