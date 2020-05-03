Frank J. Domanowski
1918 - 2020
Frank J. Domanowski

Frank J. Domanowski, age 101, of Toledo, Ohio passed away on Tuesday morning, April 28, 2020 at Pomeroy Health Center, Rochester Hills, Michigan. He was born to John and Tillie Domanowski on October 15, 1918. Frank was married to the love of his life, Bertha (Cybulski) Domanowski for 68 years.

Frank worked as a dog warden in Lucas County for many years where he was well liked and respected. He was an avid hunter, golfer and loved his dogs and sports.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Bertha; brothers, Ed, George, Walter, Chester, Joseph and Eugene; and sister, Sofie. Left to cherish his memories is his children, Barbara (Wayne) Burkhart-Spragg and Jerry (Peggy) Domanowski; grandchildren, Robert (Jamie) Burkhart, Melanie (Tony) Drumm, Vicky (Tony) Alvarez and Mike Domanowski; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Services for Frank will be private. Interment will take place in Calvary Cemetery.

To leave a message or show continued support for Frank's family please visit,

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from May 3 to May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
1 entry
i will miss him, a great guy and uncle to me when i was growing up .he helped me out when i was down ..thank you uncle frank r.i.p.
tom smolinski
Family
