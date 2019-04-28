Frank J. Geiner, Jr.



Frank J. Geiner, Jr., age 88, passed away very peacefully at home on Friday, April 26, 2019. He was born to Frank X. and Frances M. (Lechner) Geiner on August 20, 1930. He was a graduate of SS Peter and Paul School and Libbey High School and then married the love of his life, Patricia Solarek on June 19, 1948 and together they had 5 children. He was self-employed and owned All Phase Roofing and multiple neighborhood bars. Including, the Drop Inn, Southern Comfort and Country Connection. He enjoyed buying and fixing up homes and selling them. Frank collected old watches, coins and model cars in his spare time. In his younger years, he loved horseback riding with his wife at Harry Sweets. He also owned Wagon Trail pony and horse rides which he operated on his own property.



He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Monica Geiner Davis; wife, Patricia and brother, James Geiner. He is survived by his children, Michael Geiner, Linda Spears, Dianne Jarouche, Cathi Paradysz; siblings, Virginia (Ray) Stevens, Robert P. (Anna) Geiner; 7 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren and son-in-law, Don Davis.



The family would like say special thanks to Promedica Hospice nurse, Tim and all of the other nurses that helped with Frank's care. Also, thanks to all the aides from Home Instead Care.



Friends may visit at the Coyle Funeral Home, 1770 S. Reynolds Rd., on Monday, April 29th from 2-7 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 30th at Immaculate Conception Church, 434 Western Ave., Toledo, OH 43609, at 11 a.m. Interment Calvary Cemetery. Please view and sign our online "guest registry" at CoyleFuneralHome.com



Published in The Blade from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2019