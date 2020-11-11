Frank J. GolatkaFrank J. Golatka, 87 years, of Temperance, MI passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Hickory Ridge of Temperance. The son of Frank and Celia (Kroposki) Golatka he was born July 20, 1933 in Toledo, OH. A U.S. Army Veteran, he served in the Korean War. Frank was a millwright for Libby Owens Ford, retiring after 30 years. He married Sarah Chappell in 1955. Frank enjoyed fishing, boating, tinkering on small engines, and family.He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sarah; son, David (Debbie) Golatka; daughter, Vicky (Ken) Hadley; brother, Ray (Barbara) Golatka; grandchildren, Brian (Jill) Golatka, Jason Hadley, Christopher (Sarah) Hadley, David (Megan) Golatka II, Dustin Golatka, Dylan Golatka, Alexis Golatka, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank "Joe" Golatka, Jr.Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI where the funeral service will beheld Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie Union Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Lambertville VFW Post 9656. Memorial donations may be made to Promedica Hospice.