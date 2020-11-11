1/1
Frank J. Golatka
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank J. Golatka

Frank J. Golatka, 87 years, of Temperance, MI passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 in Hickory Ridge of Temperance. The son of Frank and Celia (Kroposki) Golatka he was born July 20, 1933 in Toledo, OH. A U.S. Army Veteran, he served in the Korean War. Frank was a millwright for Libby Owens Ford, retiring after 30 years. He married Sarah Chappell in 1955. Frank enjoyed fishing, boating, tinkering on small engines, and family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Sarah; son, David (Debbie) Golatka; daughter, Vicky (Ken) Hadley; brother, Ray (Barbara) Golatka; grandchildren, Brian (Jill) Golatka, Jason Hadley, Christopher (Sarah) Hadley, David (Megan) Golatka II, Dustin Golatka, Dylan Golatka, Alexis Golatka, and 5 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his son, Frank "Joe" Golatka, Jr.

Visitation will be Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. in Urbanski's Bedford Funeral Chapel, 8300 Lewis Ave. Temperance, MI where the funeral service will be

held Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Erie Union Cemetery with Military Honors conducted by Lambertville VFW Post 9656. Memorial donations may be made to Promedica Hospice.

bedfordfuneralchapel.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Bedford Funeral Chapel
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bedford Funeral Chapel
8300 Lewis Avenue
Temperance, MI 48182
(734) 847-3841
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bedford Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved