1/2
Frank J. LaPlant Jr.
1925 - 2020
Frank J. LaPlant, Jr.

10/14/1925 - 8/5/2020

Frank J. LaPlant, Jr., age 94, of Toledo, passed away Wednesday, August 5th, 2020 at The Glendale in Toledo. He was born October 14th, 1925 in Toledo to Frank and Minerva (Mack) LaPlant, Sr. Frank was employed with Libbey Owens Ford for more than 30 years.

Frank was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He treasured the time spent with his family and friends creating memories. Frank was dedicated to the Lord and was a longtime member of Disent Ave. Church of Christ in Gulfport, Florida where he moved to in 1979. From 2010-2017 he lived in Arizona and Alabama with two of his daughters, who felt blessed and cherished every moment they had with him. In 2017 Frank moved back to Toledo. During these times he felt very blessed to have such a wonderful family that supported and cared for him bringing love and laughter to every day. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his kindness, always putting others needs before his own.

In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his wife, Judith May LaPlant; second wife, Lois Laplant; and daughter, Darien Billings. He is survived by his children, Michelene (Jack) LaPlant-SoRelle of Toledo, Meredith (Roger) Boros of Toledo, Elithe (Michael) Lewis of AL and Zane (Ann) LaPlant of NC; stepson, Larry (Oim) Weber of MI; grandchildren, Christopher, Joseph and Jennifer DeSandro, Michelene Hart-Wood, April Byron, Justin Eggenschwiler, Taylor Hart, Lauren LaPlant, Serena Weber-Thoman, Sonya Mahajerin and Sasha Zhang; 18 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and many dear friends.

There will be a Private Family Gathering and Service with burial following at Toledo Memorial Park.

Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army in Frank's memory.

Arrangements handled by Newcomer Funeral Home, NW Chapel, 4150 W. Laskey Rd Toledo, OH (419-473-0300).

To leave a special message for Frank's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com



Published in The Blade from Aug. 9 to Aug. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Newcomer Funeral Home
4150 West Laskey Road
Toledo, OH 43623
(419) 473-0300
