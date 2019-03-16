Frank J. Lenz



Frank J. Lenz, 72, of Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born December 25, 1946 in Toledo to Frank Xavier and Hilda (Decker) Lenz and a brother, Fr. Michael Lenz O.F.M. He received his education at Toledo St. Mary's, (1960) Central Catholic High School (1964) and graduated from the University of Toledo's College of Education (1970). He taught Russian, Chinese and Japanese History at Toledo McAuley High School. At McAuley, he led trips to the former Soviet Union, coached City League Girls Varsity Basketball (1976-1982), later in the 1990's CYO Boys Basketball. From 1980 to 1998, he managed Lee William's Oregon's House of Meat leaving there to return to teach at Penta Career Center (1998 – 2012). At Penta, he participated in a teacher exchange from Russia, hosted Austrian exchange students and visited schools in China and Europe. He was involved with the Lucas County Democratic Party, being Vice President of the South End Democratic Club and precinct chairman. He was a former member of the Bavarian Sports Club and the Walbridge Park Association helping to plan the Harvard Terrace Centennial celebration. There were many persons and families that enchanced his life: the Sadowski Zeisloft, Connin, Pollex, Warwick, Toepfer, Shaver, Bebell, Wise, Barry, Brandon, Decker, Kralovic, and many more.



His wife, Christine McGrellis; sons, Ryan (Rebecca) Lenz, Jordan, Trevor; and brother, Fr. Michael Lenz OFM, are left to continue his legacy.



Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Immaculate Conception 434 Western Ave in Toledo on Tuesday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a mass to begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be private at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, formerly of Oregon.



Published in The Blade on Mar. 16, 2019