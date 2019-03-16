Home

POWERED BY

Services
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
1:00 PM
Immaculate Conception
434 Western Ave
Toledo, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Lenz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank J. Lenz


1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery Flowers
Frank J. Lenz Obituary
Frank J. Lenz

Frank J. Lenz, 72, of Oregon, passed away Thursday, March 14, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio. He was born December 25, 1946 in Toledo to Frank Xavier and Hilda (Decker) Lenz and a brother, Fr. Michael Lenz O.F.M. He received his education at Toledo St. Mary's, (1960) Central Catholic High School (1964) and graduated from the University of Toledo's College of Education (1970). He taught Russian, Chinese and Japanese History at Toledo McAuley High School. At McAuley, he led trips to the former Soviet Union, coached City League Girls Varsity Basketball (1976-1982), later in the 1990's CYO Boys Basketball. From 1980 to 1998, he managed Lee William's Oregon's House of Meat leaving there to return to teach at Penta Career Center (1998 – 2012). At Penta, he participated in a teacher exchange from Russia, hosted Austrian exchange students and visited schools in China and Europe. He was involved with the Lucas County Democratic Party, being Vice President of the South End Democratic Club and precinct chairman. He was a former member of the Bavarian Sports Club and the Walbridge Park Association helping to plan the Harvard Terrace Centennial celebration. There were many persons and families that enchanced his life: the Sadowski Zeisloft, Connin, Pollex, Warwick, Toepfer, Shaver, Bebell, Wise, Barry, Brandon, Decker, Kralovic, and many more.

His wife, Christine McGrellis; sons, Ryan (Rebecca) Lenz, Jordan, Trevor; and brother, Fr. Michael Lenz OFM, are left to continue his legacy.

Family and friends may visit the Freck Funeral Chapel, 1155 S. Wynn Rd in Oregon on Monday, March 18, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Visitation will continue at Immaculate Conception 434 Western Ave in Toledo on Tuesday, March 19 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with a mass to begin at 1 p.m. Burial will be private at St. Ignatius Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, formerly of Oregon.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now