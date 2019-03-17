Services Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM At Funeral Home Funeral Mass 1:00 PM Immaculate Conception 434 Western Ave Toledo , OH View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frank Lenz Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Mr. Frank J. Lenz

1946 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Gallery (News story) Frank J. Lenz, who could hold the attention of an audience, whether discussing Russian history with high school students or the best way to cook a steak with customers at the butcher shop he managed, died Thursday at Hospice of Northwest Ohio, South Detroit Avenue. He was 72.



Mr. Lenz of Oregon had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, his wife, Christine McGrellis, said.



He taught at Penta Career Center in Perrysburg Township for nearly 15 years, until 2012. His focus was American government, but he and another social studies teacher, David Harms, created a world issues class.



Mr. Harms was new to Penta in 2002 and years younger, yet Mr. Lenz "would treat you like family. He would treat me like a peer. We worked really well together," Mr. Harms said.



"He was totally different from me. He was a talker. When he talked, everybody stopped and listened. He had so much intelligence and background and knowledge. He was the smartest person I ever knew."



Mr. Lenz taught at the all-girls McAuley High School in South Toledo from the 1970s into the 1980s, with a focus on Russian, Chinese, and Japanese history. He accompanied students on several class visits to the former Soviet Union.



"He was excited about what he knew, and he wanted to convey that interest to the girls," his wife said.



He visited post-Soviet Russia in a teacher exchange, and in 2004 at Penta, played host to teachers from Russia who were getting a view of education here. He also visited China.



Mr. Lenz coached the McAuley basketball team for six years and in the 1990s coached Catholic Youth Organization boys basketball.



Mr. Lenz, whose father had been a meatcutter, worked weekends at Lee Williams House of Meats in Oregon for several years while at McAuley. He then made it his full-time work and became a store manager.



"I worked with him as a teenager there," his son said. "He had a charming personality, an affable character. He was willing to work with people. He could find the middle in any situation where both parties could be happy."



Formerly of Princeton Drive in South Toledo, Mr. Lenz joined neighbors in planning for the centennial in the early 2000s of their Harvard Terrace community.



He was a former officer of the Democratic Club in South Toledo and was active in the Lucas County Democratic Party.



At Penta, he was the one to organize colleagues for summertime get-togethers.



"No restaurant could cook a steak like he did," Mr. Harms added.



He was born Dec. 25, 1946, to Hilda and Frank X. Lenz. He was a 1964 graduate of Central Catholic High School, and received a bachelor's degree in education from the University of Toledo in 1970.



As Mr. Harms, his Penta colleague, pursued a doctorate, they'd talk about the research and the writing, and Mr. Lenz agreed to read drafts of the dissertation. When Mr. Harms got discouraged, "he would always talk me back into it - 'You got this,' " Mr. Harms said. "He was a natural teacher. He was looking out for everybody."



Surviving are his wife, Christine McGrellis, whom he married in 2010; sons, Ryan, Jordan, and Trevor "Sam" Lenz; and brother, the Rev. Michael Lenz.



Visitation will be from 4-8 pm. Monday at Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon. Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Immaculate Conception Church in South Toledo, where the body will be after 11 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to Little Sisters of the Poor.



This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182. Published in The Blade from Mar. 17 to Mar. 19, 2019