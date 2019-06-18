Frank J. "Boom Boom" Wesolowski



Frank J. Wesolowski, age 91, of Toledo, passed away on June 14, 2019. He was born on September 26, 1927, to Frank and Valeria (Brzezinska) Wesolowski in Toledo. Frank served his country in the U.S. Army Air Force during WWII. He worked in production for Jeep, retiring after 39 ½ dedicated years. Frank was a member of the American Legion Przybylski Post 642, Catholic War Veterans Logsdon-Walla Post 639, and PRUCA. He enjoyed fishing, golfing, gambling, dart ball and traveling.



Frank was preceded in death by his loving wife, Rosemarie; son, John; brothers, Stanley and Walter; and sisters, Bernice Lewandowski, Lottie Myers, Mary Kulczak and Helen Antkowiak. He will be dearly missed by his children, Diana, Susan (Mike) and Michael; grandchildren, Allison, Rosemarie, Sandra, Jason and Margaret; great grandchildren, Jonathon, Elayna, Amiaya and Graciella; and many extended family and friends.



Family and friends may visit on Friday from 2-8:00 p.m., with a recitation of the rosary at 5:00 p.m. at the W.K. Sujkowski & Son Funeral Home, 3838 Airport Hwy. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019, with prayers in the mortuary at 10:15 a.m. followed by the Funeral Mass at Epiphany of the Lord – St. Thomas Aquinas Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at Calvary Cemetery.



Please send condolences at www.sujkowskiairport.com.



Published in The Blade from June 18 to June 19, 2019