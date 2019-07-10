Frank James Monto



February 3, 1950 - July 8, 2019



Frank James Monto was born on February 3, 1950 in Toledo, Ohio. He was born to the late George L. and the late Marjorie (Leonard) Monto. Frank attended the former Libbey High School graduating with the Class of 1968. After graduation, he took employed at the former Libbey-Owens Glass Company in Rossford, Ohio. He retired in 1998 after thirty years of employment. Frank married Linda Dawkins in 1993.



Frank James Monto went to be with the Lord on July 8, 2019. He is preceded in death by his parents, and children from a previous marriage: Jennifer and David.



To cherish his memory, Frank leaves his wife: Linda; his daughters from a previous marriage: Laura (Chris) Nevers and Emily (Chuck) Long; and daughters with Linda: Erin (Tom) Zeismer and Aimee (Devin) Myers; and seven grandchildren.



Friends may gather on Friday, July 12, 2019 from 2:00pm until a Memorial Service 7:00pm at Merkle Funeral Service, Erie; 9156 Summit Street (734)848-5185. Burial will take place at Erie Union Cemetery at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorials for those who wish are suggested to the family. Online guests may leave words of inspiration and comfort or share a photo by visiting www.merklefs.com.



Published in The Blade on July 10, 2019