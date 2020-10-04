Frank M. Dobrosky Jr.Frank M. Dobrosky Jr. age 78 of Curtice, Ohio passed away September 30, 2020 at Parkcliffe Memory Care after a long and courageous fight with dementia and Parkinson's disease. Frank was born in Curtice, Ohio November 16, 1941 to Thelma (Carter) and Frank Dobrosky Sr. Frank graduated in 1959 from Clay High School. He married Bonnie (Geldine) in 1963. Frank worked 30 years at Libbey Owens Ford and retired from there. He was a Jerusalem Township Firefighter for 33 years and retired as Fire Chief. He worked 12 years at Toledo Fire Dept. as a Fire Inspector. He was past president of the Northwest Ohio Fire Chiefs Association from 1994-1999 and also served as special Deputy Sheriff for Lucas County and part-time officer for Woodville Police Department. He was on the Board of Directors for the Toledo Firefighter Museum and volunteered working at the museum to restore old fire trucks, which he enjoyed doing. Frank was a member of St. Peter Lutheran Church. His pride and joy was restoring a 1930 Ford 5 window coupe and going with wife, Bonnie, to car shows winning many trophies. He loved to hunt and fish but the thing he most enjoyed was going and supporting all his grandchildren in their sporting events and activities.Left to cherish Frank's memory is his beloved wife of 56 years, Bonnie and loving daughters, Michelle (Dave) Sotak and Melinda Dobrosky; special grandchildren, Jessica and Cole Sotak and Mariesa and Macy Jacob; sister, Janet (Alvin) Diefenthaler; brother-in-law, Robert (Charlotte) Allgier; sister-in-law, Betty Dobrosky and many special nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Tom and nephew, Tommy.Friends may visit Freck Funeral Chapel in Oregon, Ohio on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. with a fireman service held at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be private for the family. A live stream of all services will be available after 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 8, 2020 on the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page. A burial will be held in Elliston Cemetery. Memorial contributions are appreciated to the Jerusalem Township Fire Department or St. Peter Lutheran Church. A special thank you is given to the caregivers at the Parkcliffe Community, Elara Hospice and the JTVFD for all their support and care.