(News story) Frank M. Dobrosky, Jr., a 33-year firefighter who retired as Jerusalem Township fire chief, became a Toledo fire inspector, and volunteered his fix-it know-how to the firefighters museum, died Wednesday in Parkcliffe Memory Care, Northwood. He was 78.
He had dementia and Parkinson's disease, his wife, Bonnie Dobrosky, said.
Until about two years ago, Chief Dobrosky spent Tuesdays at the Toledo Firefighters Museum on West Sylvania Avenue - a former fire station.
"He worked on all the old fire trucks every Tuesday," his wife said.
The chief and other fire retiree-volunteers typically had a chili lunch in the basement of the museum.
"They were called the cellar dwellers," his wife said. Chief Dobrosky also had been a museum board member.
Tony Parasiliti, Jerusalem Township fire chief the last seven years, said, "That's a lot, to give all that time and effort."
When a firefighter died, Chief Dobrosky as long as he was able donned his uniform and paid his respects.
"He was a very intelligent man and very devoted to the fire service," said Chief Parasiliti, who joined the department in 1980.
Chief Dobrosky retired in 2008 after 12 years as a Toledo Fire Department fire inspector.
He joined the Jerusalem Township fire department in 1965. His father was a founding member in the 1940s.
"I just think he loved saving people," his wife said. "He grew with his father being a firefighter."
He served 16 years as first assistant chief and became chief in 1992, after the death of Chief Joe Verb. He retired as chief at the end of 1997.
Chief Dobrosky "brought a trait of professionalism to the department. He was real fair. He was good," Chief Parasiliti said, "but he demanded accountability and professionalism."
He stayed current on the latest firefighting techniques and taught at the state fire school, held annually at Bowling Green State University.
"He did a lot of networking with other chiefs," Chief Parasiliti said.
Chief Dobrosky was a former president of the Northwest Ohio Fire Chiefs Association.
He was born Nov. 16, 1941, to Thelma and Frank Dobrosky. He was a 1959 graduate of Clay High School in Oregon. He was fond of hot rods and fashioned his own from a late model vehicle while in high school. In retirement, he restored a 1930 Ford Model A five-window coupe and painted it a hue deeper than candy apple red. The vehicles won trophies at car shows around northwest Ohio.
After high school, he worked for 30 years at the Libbey-Owens-Ford Co. factory in Rossford, retiring as an electrician.
He was a former Lucas County sheriff's special deputy and for several years was a part-time Woodville police officer.
"He was a happy person," his wife said. "He was a jack-of-all-trades man. He helped build our house, and every time we remodeled he did everything. I don't know if there's anything Frank couldn't do or fix."
Surviving are his wife, the former Bonnie Geldine, whom he married Nov. 9, 1963; daughters Michelle Sotak and Melinda Dobrosky; sister, Janet Diefenthaler, and four grandchildren.
Visitation will be from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in Freck Funeral Chapel, Oregon, with a firefighters service at 7 p.m. Funeral services will be private. A live stream will be available after 11 a.m. Thursday via the Freck Funeral Chapel Facebook page.
The family suggests tributes to the Jerusalem Township fire department or St. Peter Lutheran Church, Martin, Ohio, where he was a member.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com
or 419-724-6182.