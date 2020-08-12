Frank MensingFrank Mensing, 91, of Oak Harbor, passed away Saturday, August 8, 2020, at his residence. He was born on August 23, 1928, in Toledo, OH, to Frank J. and Mary A. (Powers) Mensing. On August 11, 1951, in Sylvania, OH, he married Patricia Ann Wilson, and she survives. He graduated from Libbey High School and the University of Toledo with Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration. Frank served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War and the National Guard. He was a longtime employee at Erie Army Depot and finished his career at Kuhlman Corporation. Frank was a longtime member of St. John Evangelical Lutheran Church in Oak Harbor, where he served two different terms as President of Church Council. He enjoyed bike riding, and was the oldest biker rider at age 90 in the Apple Cider Century.In addition to his loving wife, Pat, of almost 69 years, Frank is survived by his children, Frank "Buddy" (Mary) Mensing, Charles Mensing and Barb Beshears; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Tom, Zak, Daniella (Alan), Tiffany (Justin), Lindi (Jimmy), Lesli (Tim), Brittany (Chris), BriAnna, Micah, and Jackson and 8 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Fran, Lois, and Helen; and daughter-in-law, Darling "Dar."Visitation for Frank will be Thursday, August 13, 2020, from 2-8 p.m., with family present from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m., at the Robinson-Walker Funeral Home, 165 E. Water St., Oak Harbor. Per the state mandate, facial covering will be required, and social distancing guidelines should be followed. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 a.m., Friday, August 14, 2020, at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, 122 W. Ottawa St., Oak Harbor, with burial to follow in Salem Township Union Cemetery, Oak Harbor, with full military honors. Memorial contributions in memory of Frank may be given to the Endowment Trust Fund at St. John Ev. Lutheran Church, Oak Harbor. Online condolences may be shared with the family at