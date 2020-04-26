Frank Norman Akins
1932 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank Norman Akins Frank Norman Akins passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born June 10, 1932 in Blairsville, Georgia, married Mary Ann Akins (Edwards) and they would've celebrated 68 years together in July. He spent 37 years working for Chrysler corporation, along with Mary Ann, until his retirement in 1988. After moving to Tennessee in 1995, he enjoyed many years working on his farm, tending to his animals and being around family. Known for his willingness to help others, mischievous smile and wonderful stories, he will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons: Sid and Judy (Ryan) Akins, Max and Vicky (Mihalko) Akins; sisters: Dorothy Goodgene and Lee Rosson; and grandchildren, Ryan Akins (and Jessie Alexander), Travis Akins (and Deb Wettrich), Robert and Dez Akins, Nicole Spencer, Eric Sowers, and Brittany (and Daniel) Grimes. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Madison Spencer, Kaylee and Cole Akins, Abby Adams, Ashley, Gage and Liam Akins, Harrison and Ayla Grimes. There will be no service at this time. A memorial in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memoriam at www.arborday.org or by calling 1-888-448-7337.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved