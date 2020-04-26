Frank Norman Akins Frank Norman Akins passed away Sunday, April 12, 2020. He was born June 10, 1932 in Blairsville, Georgia, married Mary Ann Akins (Edwards) and they would've celebrated 68 years together in July. He spent 37 years working for Chrysler corporation, along with Mary Ann, until his retirement in 1988. After moving to Tennessee in 1995, he enjoyed many years working on his farm, tending to his animals and being around family. Known for his willingness to help others, mischievous smile and wonderful stories, he will be sorely missed. He is survived by his wife, Mary Ann; sons: Sid and Judy (Ryan) Akins, Max and Vicky (Mihalko) Akins; sisters: Dorothy Goodgene and Lee Rosson; and grandchildren, Ryan Akins (and Jessie Alexander), Travis Akins (and Deb Wettrich), Robert and Dez Akins, Nicole Spencer, Eric Sowers, and Brittany (and Daniel) Grimes. He was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Madison Spencer, Kaylee and Cole Akins, Abby Adams, Ashley, Gage and Liam Akins, Harrison and Ayla Grimes. There will be no service at this time. A memorial in his honor will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please plant a tree in memoriam at www.arborday.org or by calling 1-888-448-7337.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Apr. 26 to Apr. 28, 2020.