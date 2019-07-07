Rev. Frank O. Stevenson



Rev. Frank O. Stevenson, age 90, of Holland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home. He was born on August 28, 1928 to Dallas and Thelma (Lewis) Stevenson in Toledo. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. He was employed for 35 years with Acklin Stamping before retiring. Frank then went on to sell Real Estate with Danberry for many years. He was a longtime Pastor and Superintendent of International Pentecostal Holiness Church, this was his passion. Frank was currently a member of Heritage Church of God. He was very devoted to his wife, children and ministry. Frank will be missed by all who knew and loved him.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie Stevenson; son, Rev. Larry Stevenson; grandson, Larry; great-granddaughters, Taylia and Reanne; and many siblings. Frank is survived by his loving children, Shirley (Tim) Taylor, Joyce (Ervin) Hill, Mike (Dana) Stevenson, and Leslie Stephenson; grandchildren, Kim (Les) Wasserman, Kelly Haines, Lori (Dan) Sparks, Stacey (Bobby) Yager, Sarah (John) Vance, Lindsay (Stevie) Stevenson, Shane (Alicia) Stevenson, Zachary Stevenson and Katee Stevenson; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members and dear friends.



The family will receive guests on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3 – 8:00 p.m. at the Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Rd., Maumee, OH 43537. Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in church. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Newcomer –Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.



Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.



Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019