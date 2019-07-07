Home

POWERED BY

Services
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Heritage Church of God
3520 Strayer Rd.
Maumee, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
12:00 PM
Heritage Church of God
3520 Strayer Rd
Maumee, OH
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Stevenson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rev. Frank O. Stevenson


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Rev. Frank O. Stevenson Obituary
Rev. Frank O. Stevenson

Rev. Frank O. Stevenson, age 90, of Holland, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at home. He was born on August 28, 1928 to Dallas and Thelma (Lewis) Stevenson in Toledo. Frank was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Korean War. He was employed for 35 years with Acklin Stamping before retiring. Frank then went on to sell Real Estate with Danberry for many years. He was a longtime Pastor and Superintendent of International Pentecostal Holiness Church, this was his passion. Frank was currently a member of Heritage Church of God. He was very devoted to his wife, children and ministry. Frank will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his loving wife, Bonnie Stevenson; son, Rev. Larry Stevenson; grandson, Larry; great-granddaughters, Taylia and Reanne; and many siblings. Frank is survived by his loving children, Shirley (Tim) Taylor, Joyce (Ervin) Hill, Mike (Dana) Stevenson, and Leslie Stephenson; grandchildren, Kim (Les) Wasserman, Kelly Haines, Lori (Dan) Sparks, Stacey (Bobby) Yager, Sarah (John) Vance, Lindsay (Stevie) Stevenson, Shane (Alicia) Stevenson, Zachary Stevenson and Katee Stevenson; 18 great-grandchildren and one on the way; 2 great-great-grandchildren; and many other family members and dear friends.

The family will receive guests on Monday, July 8, 2019 from 3 – 8:00 p.m. at the Heritage Church of God, 3520 Strayer Rd., Maumee, OH 43537. Funeral Services will begin Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. in church. Interment will follow at Toledo Memorial Park. Newcomer –Southwest Chapel (419-381-1900) assisted the family with professional services.

Those wishing to make memorial contributions are asked to consider the family.

To leave a special message for Frank's family, please visit

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from July 7 to July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Newcomer Funeral Homes
Download Now