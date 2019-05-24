Frank P. Sifuentes



Frank P. Sifuentes, age 72, passed away Monday, May 20, 2019 at his home in Toledo. Frank was born March 29, 1947 in Toledo to Frank M. and Josefa Sifuentes. He was a proud member of Libbey Class of 1965 and received his Associate's Degree from the University of Toledo.



Frank enlisted in the Navy and was a Radioman aboard the U.S.S. Davidson. He served in Vietnam, Japan, Taiwan, and Pearl Harbor among other ports all over the world. It was during his time stationed in San Francisco that he became a San Francisco 49ers fan. We couldn't talk him out of it. He was also a member of the Whitehouse American Legion.



He proudly served and protected the city of Toledo as a Toledo Police officer for 27 years. He loved his time on the Force as a School Resource officer, part of the D.A.R.E program and Detective Bureau. He retired as Sergeant in 2000.



Frank was also a HUGE Ohio State Buckeye fan, but you wouldn't know it if you were watching a game with him. We're pretty positive his armchair quarterbacking single handedly lead THE Ohio State Buckeyes to the National Championship in 2014.



He was initiated as an alumnus member of the Delta Chi Fraternity at Tri State University alongside his son, Sean. He recently visited campus to celebrate the chapter's 50th Chartering.



Frank took great pride in his 9 grandchildren and would brag about them any chance he got. He would drop anything to help anyone and was always there with a quick joke or off handed comment.



Frank is survived by his wife of 45 years, Paula, who was his nurse while he was a patient at Parkview Hospital; sons, John (Dawn), Sean (Erin) Sifuentes; daughter, Vikki (Swade) Gragg; grandchildren, Maggie, Jonathan, Nickolas, Matteo, Lillian, Alexa, Sofia, Zachary, and Xavier; and siblings, Pete (Karen), Jose (Martha) and Mike Sifuentes. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Ray (Deb).



Visitation will be Monday, May 27, 2019 from 2-8:00 p.m. at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 Sylvania Ave. (west of Corey Rd.) (419-841-2422) with an American Legion service at 6:00 pm. Visitation will continue on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd. Toledo, OH 43614, until the Funeral Mass at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date at Restlawn Memorial Park. Memorial contributions may be made to the Retired Toledo Police Officers Association, 1947 Franklin Ave. Toledo, OH 43604.



Published in The Blade from May 24 to May 27, 2019