(News story) Frank P. Sifuentes, a retired Toledo Police sergeant who was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War, died May 20 at his Toledo home. He was 72.



He died of an apparent heart condition, his wife of 45 years, Paula Sifuentes, said.



Mr. Sifuentes retired as a Toledo police sergeant in 2000. Over his 27-year career, he had street patrol, detective, and supervisory duty, most recently as a resource officers' supervisor at Whitmer High School. He also supervised the TPD's Drug Abuse Resistance Education program earlier in his career.



"He was a very giving person. If he saw that something needed to be done, he either went out and did it or he made it easier for you to do... In essence, Frank did much more for others than he expected others to do for him," said Thomas Roth, a retired TPD patrolman, adding that Mr. Sifuentes was like that both on police duty and in private life.



Said Mrs. Sifuentes of her husband: "He was always very helpful. People would call him for help with a computer or a car and he would drop whatever he was doing and help," adding that he had taught himself computer programming "just for fun."



"He was also a comedian," she said. "He had people in stitches, joking about their football team they rooted for or anything under the sun."



Mr. Sifuentes was born March 29, 1947, in Toledo to Josefa and Frank M. Sifuentes.



In 1965, he graduated from Libbey High School and volunteered for the Navy. He later served as a radioman on USS Davidson frigate in the West Pacific during the Vietnam War - including in Vietnam - until his honorable discharge in 1969.



After he was discharged, he returned to Toledo and was a meter reader for Columbia Gas for a time until he decided to become a policeman and enrolled in the police academy at Owens Community College, graduating and joining TPD in 1973.



He later continued his education at the University of Toledo, graduating in 1976 with an associate degree in criminal justice.



In retirement, Mr. Sifuentes liked to do computer programming, his wife said. He was also an avid Ohio State Buckeye fan and a member of the Whitehouse American Legion Post 384.



Surviving are his wife, Paula; sons, John and Sean Sifuentes; daughter, Vikki Gragg; brothers, Pete, Jose, and Mike Sifuentes; and nine grandchildren.



Visitation will begin at 2 p.m. Monday at the Walker Funeral Home, 5155 W. Sylvania Ave., where an American Legion service will be at 6 p.m. that day.



Visitation will continue at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday at St. Patrick of Heatherdowns Catholic Church, 4201 Heatherdowns Blvd. A funeral Mass will immediately follow at 10:30 a.m.



The family suggests tributes to Retired Toledo Police Officers Association.



This is a news story by Mike Sigov. Contact him at [email protected] , 419-724-6089, or on Twitter @mikesigovblade. Published in The Blade on May 27, 2019