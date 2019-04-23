Dr. Frank R. Bruening



Dr. Frank R. Bruening, 76, of Marblehead, OH and formerly of Toledo, passed away April 20, 2019, at Commons of Providence, Sandusky, OH. He was born March 2, 1943, in Cleveland, OH, the son of Frank A. and Mary M. (Dunlap) Bruening. He married Harriet "Halle" Drake on August 1, 1970 and she survives. A veteran of the Ohio Army National Guard he graduated from John Carroll University in 1965 and The Ohio State University, College of Medicine in 1969. He was an Obstetrician/Gynecologist at Toledo Clinic retiring in 2003.



Surviving are his wife, Harriet "Halle"; sons, Andrew (Paige) Bruening of Columbus, OH, Nathaniel Bruening of Denver, CO, Alexander Bruening of Winchester, VA; grandchildren, Elizabeth, Ian, Charlotte and Natalie; brother, Thomas Bruening of Austin, TX; sister, Mary Beth (Bion) St. Bernard of Florida. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Benjamin Bruening and brother, David Bruening.



Funeral Mass will be 11:00 am Friday, April 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 822 Barclay St. Marblehead, OH, where visitation will be held Friday from 10:00 am – 11:00 am. Memorial contributions may be given to Heartland Hospice, 907 W. State St. Suite A, Fremont, OH 43420 or St. Joseph Catholic Church.



Published in The Blade from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019