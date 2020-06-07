Frank "Junior" Slowinski
07/28/1932 - 5/31/2020
Frank Slowinski Jr., 87, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on May 31, 2020. He was born in Toledo, Ohio to the late Frank and Josephine Slowinski.
Frank is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 67 years, Marlene; their children, Kim (Tom) Weisbrod and Mark (Mary Jo) Slowinski; grandchildren, Aaron, Ryan, Justin, Brock, and Jessica; several great-grandchildren; sisters, Delores Painter, Pat Sosnowicz; and daughter-in-law, Debbie Slowinksi. Frank was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Michael; brother, Eugene; and brother-in-law, Dick Sosnowicz.
A horse enthusiast from birth and a cowboy at heart, Frank spent his childhood years breaking and training horses for himself and others. Frank also participated in numerous rodeos and won several awards. While raising his family he decided to turn his passion into a career by establishing Sonseeahray Farms Western Store in Perrysburg in 1969. The store is now a successful third generation family-owned business.
Frank was an extremely hard worker and savvy businessman who took great pride in providing for his family. Even after passing down his business, he remained active selling everything from horse trailers to burn barrels to fancy chickens (and more), while still remaining available to family and friends with goodwill, generosity, and jokes. Frank also loved doting on the various animals he surrounded himself with his whole life. Until moving to hospice care in March he would always return from a restaurant with treats for the family Whippets, Sena and Mya, who he affectionately called "the girls", who would fall asleep watching Western movies with him every night.
Frank's family would also like to extend sincere and heartfelt thanks to his caretaker Tina for the exceptional care and support she provided in his extended final days.
Services for Frank will be private. In lieu of flowers the family asks contributions be made to; Whippet Health Foundation, Inc. c/o Susan Bolduc, Treasurer, 31 North Street, Blanford, MA 01008 or a charity of the donor's choice. Arrangements were entrusted to Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg, Ohio.
