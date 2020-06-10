(News story) Frank Slowinski, Jr., 87, who founded a Wood County business offering western apparel and equestrian gear for riders, western and English, after a youth spent helping his father train horses and competing in rodeos, died May 31 in his caregiver's Perrysburg home.
He was ill the last two years from complications related to Lyme disease, his wife, Marlene Slowinski, said.
Mr. Slowinski of Perrysburg had been selling saddles and other equipment from his trunk while attending horse auctions, a sideline to construction work and as a supervisor at Kaiser Jeep. In 1969, he opened Sonseeahray Farms Western Store in downtown Perrysburg, naming the store after a central character in the 1950 film Broken Arrow.
"This was our hobby, and it turned into a business," his wife said, "because he didn't want to work for someone else."
The horse enthusiasts he'd known for decades became patrons, and word about the shop spread. He expanded to larger quarters five years later in Lake Township.
Daughter Kim, who worked with him nearly from the store's start, said: "He was just really smart. He was really business savvy. He liked numbers. He liked buying and selling merchandise and talking to people."
He retired in 1999, turning over the business to his daughter and her husband, Tom Weisbrod. Mr. Slowinski's grandson Ryan Weisbrod has been a store manager for more than a decade.
He was born July 28, 1932, to Josephine and Frank Slowinski. He grew up in North Toledo and attended Woodward High.
Trucking was his father's occupation, but the senior Mr. Slowinski owned trotters and pacers, which raced at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, and rented a farm in the Trilby area of what is now West Toledo. The younger Mr. Slowinski went with his father on western expeditions to bring back horses - and had a hand in training them. His father was an announcer at local rodeos, and the younger Mr. Slowinski competed.
"He grew up with his dad being into horses," said his wife, who became a horse enthusiast through her father's interest. They met when she was 14 years old and Mr. Slowinski was 16.
He was supportive decades later when his wife started breeding and showing dogs - first dobermans, then whippets.
Their son Michael died Jan 31, 2012.
Surviving are his wife, Marlene, whom he married May 9, 1953; daughter, Kim Weisbrod; son, Mark; sisters, Delores Painter and Pat Sosnowicz; five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. The family suggests tributes to Whippet Health Foundation Inc. in care of Susan Bolduc, treasurer, 31 North St., Blanford, Mass. 01008, or a charity of the donor's choice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
He was ill the last two years from complications related to Lyme disease, his wife, Marlene Slowinski, said.
Mr. Slowinski of Perrysburg had been selling saddles and other equipment from his trunk while attending horse auctions, a sideline to construction work and as a supervisor at Kaiser Jeep. In 1969, he opened Sonseeahray Farms Western Store in downtown Perrysburg, naming the store after a central character in the 1950 film Broken Arrow.
"This was our hobby, and it turned into a business," his wife said, "because he didn't want to work for someone else."
The horse enthusiasts he'd known for decades became patrons, and word about the shop spread. He expanded to larger quarters five years later in Lake Township.
Daughter Kim, who worked with him nearly from the store's start, said: "He was just really smart. He was really business savvy. He liked numbers. He liked buying and selling merchandise and talking to people."
He retired in 1999, turning over the business to his daughter and her husband, Tom Weisbrod. Mr. Slowinski's grandson Ryan Weisbrod has been a store manager for more than a decade.
He was born July 28, 1932, to Josephine and Frank Slowinski. He grew up in North Toledo and attended Woodward High.
Trucking was his father's occupation, but the senior Mr. Slowinski owned trotters and pacers, which raced at the Lucas County Fairgrounds, and rented a farm in the Trilby area of what is now West Toledo. The younger Mr. Slowinski went with his father on western expeditions to bring back horses - and had a hand in training them. His father was an announcer at local rodeos, and the younger Mr. Slowinski competed.
"He grew up with his dad being into horses," said his wife, who became a horse enthusiast through her father's interest. They met when she was 14 years old and Mr. Slowinski was 16.
He was supportive decades later when his wife started breeding and showing dogs - first dobermans, then whippets.
Their son Michael died Jan 31, 2012.
Surviving are his wife, Marlene, whom he married May 9, 1953; daughter, Kim Weisbrod; son, Mark; sisters, Delores Painter and Pat Sosnowicz; five grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren.
Services will be private. Arrangements are by Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, Perrysburg. The family suggests tributes to Whippet Health Foundation Inc. in care of Susan Bolduc, treasurer, 31 North St., Blanford, Mass. 01008, or a charity of the donor's choice.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at mzaborney@theblade.com or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Jun. 10, 2020.