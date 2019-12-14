|
|
Frank W. Crane
Frank Warren Crane, 98, of Findlay, went to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at The Heights at Birchaven. He was born July 2, 1921 in Toledo, Ohio to the late Earl L. and Helen (Wallen) Crane. On May 14, 1947, Frank married Noma Hudson and she preceded him in death.
Frank graduated from Scott High School, Toledo, and attended the University of Toledo. He enlisted in the Army and was a World War II Veteran serving in the 11th Airborne Division. Frank was a 33 degree Mason of the Valley of Toledo, and member of Sycamore Masonic Lodge. He was also a member of the Findlay Masonic Lodge #227, Findlay Chapter, Council and Commandry, Findlay Chapter #23 OES and Past Grand Commander of Ohio. Frank was a longtime member of McComb Presbyterian Church.
Frank will be remembered by his loving children, Daniel Crane, Oak Harbor, OH, Robert (Nancy) Crane, Kettering, OH, Raymond (Kathy) Crane, Findlay, OH, Nancy (Gary) Catterson, Waterloo, IA, and Amy (Craig) Snyder, Van Buren, OH. He leaves cherished memories with his grandchildren, Angela McCallister, Sam Shackelford, Sara Trochelman, Adam Crane, Audrey Williams, Suzanne Hughes, Amanda Bovy, Mike Crane, Hannah Ward, Tom Catterson, Chelsea Crane; and 16 great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife, Noma (Betty), Frank was preceded in death by his sisters, Mildred Yenzer, Louise Nowak; brothers, George Crane and Wallen Crane.
Friends and family may visit on Monday, December 16, 2019 from 4 – 7 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A Masonic Service will follow at 7 p.m. A time of visitation will be held Tuesday, December 17 from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m. prior to the service in the funeral home. Funeral services will begin at 10:30 a.m. with Reverend Gary Catterson officiating. Interment will be held in Toledo Memorial Park. Memorial contributions in Frank's name may be made to McComb Presbyterian Church or Knights Templar Eye Foundation. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at: www.huffordfh.com
Published in The Blade on Dec. 14, 2019