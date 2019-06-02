Frank W. Knoll



Frank W. Knoll, 82, of Longwood, Florida, formerly of Lambertville, Michigan, went home to be with his Savior on Sunday, May 5, 2019. Born May 30, 1936, in Battle Creek, Michigan, he was the son of Verle and Eleanor (Dayhuff) Knoll. Frank served in the Michigan National Guard and received his Bachelor's degree in Business from Western Michigan University. He married Faith Hoppe in June of 1962. She preceded him in death. He then married Sandra Scott Feltz on February 24, 1977. Frank retired as Branch Manager for Crown Lift Trucks, Toledo, OH. He was a former member of First Baptist Church in Temperance, MI (Bridgepoint Church) and a member of Westgate Chapel in Toledo, OH where he served as Elder, Deacon, Usher and in his beloved Children's Ministry.



Frank is survived by his loving wife, Sandra; sons, Michael (Donna) Feltz and David (Linda) Feltz; daughters, Laura (James) Tongring, Laura (Laurie) (Tim) Graham, Carol (Eric) McNutt, Diane Knoll, 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandson. He was also preceded in death by his son, Gregg Knoll.



Memorial visitation will be from 10:00 am - 12:00 pm, with services following on Saturday, June 8, 2019, at the Michael W. Pawlak Funeral Home, 1640 Smith Road. (at Jackman Rd.) Temperance, Michigan. Memorials may be made to Westgate Chapel (Great Commission Fund) or Vitas Hospice of Central Florida.



pawlakfuneralhome.com



Published in The Blade from June 2 to June 3, 2019