Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home
501 Conant St
Maumee, OH 43537
(419) 893-7686

Frank Willis Taylor M.D. Jr.


1922 - 2020
Frank Willis Taylor M.D. Jr. Obituary
Frank Willis Taylor Jr., M.D.

Frank Willis Taylor Jr., M.D., age 97, of Maumee, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, March 14, 2020. He was born in Clarksburg, Ohio, on May 30, 1922, to Frank and Ruth (Eisenbrey) Taylor. Frank was a veteran in the Army National Guard during the Korean War and honorably discharged as a Major.

Frank graduated from Ohio State Medical School in 1946, then finished his Ophthalmology residency in 1957. He then moved to Toledo and opened his practice in 1957. Frank was one of the first ophthalmologists in Toledo. He spent many years pursing his hobby of owning an apple orchard in Zanesfield, Ohio, along with tennis, golf, skiing, and all other outdoor activities. Frank was a longtime member of the Toledo Kiwanis.

He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Martha; children, Jay (Christine), Jackie, John Robert (Roxanne), Joette (Gene) Parker, Janet (Alex) Monteith; 9 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents, Frank was preceded in death by his son, James and his wife, Kathy.

Services will be private. Anyone wishing to make a memorial contribution, please consider Hospice of Northwest Ohio, 30000 E. River Road, Perrysburg. Online condolences may be made at www.walkerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
