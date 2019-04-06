Services Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors 1368 North Crooks Road Clawson , MI 48017 (248) 435-0660 Visitation 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors 1368 North Crooks Road Clawson , MI 48017 View Map Memorial service 6:00 PM Lynch & Sons Funeral Directors 1368 North Crooks Road Clawson , MI 48017 View Map Resources More Obituaries for Frank MacKillop Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frank X. MacKillop

Frank X MacKillop, 88 of Sylvania OH, passed away peacefully, on April 3rd just over six months after his wife Betty. He is survived by his daughter Patricia Marshall (Brian), and his sons Steve MacKillop (Lori), Tom MacKillop (Lisa Farris), Dan MacKillop (Mary Czinski), Jim MacKillop (Terri) as well as 15 grandchildren and three great grandchildren, his brother Jim MacKillop (predeceased wife Pat), Marguerite McAllister (Desmond). He was predeceased by his daughter Jane MacKillop and infant son Ricky.



While the last few years of Frank's life were marked by his decline from Alzheimer's, we'd like to take a moment to remember and to celebrate Frank's long and full life. It was marked by a successful career, a truly wonderful marriage of 66 years to his wife, Betty, his enduring relationships with his 6 children and their families and a lifelong passion for all things sporty.



The oldest of three children, Frank graduated from St. James High School as a football and baseball star. After serving in the Army and then Air and Naval Reserves, Frank was especially proud of the fact that he graduated from the University of Detroit, one of the only students from his high school class to get a college degree. He went on to have a successful career as a Sales Executive, ending up as the VP of Sales for GenCorp. With this last position, Frank moved his family to Sylvania, Ohio in 1981 and spent the rest of his life bragging about how the weather there was always inexplicably just a little bit nicer than the weather in Michigan.



But really, it was his free time that defined Frank. He shared his passion for sports with his family, starting with the most memorable summers at Cranbrook Swim Club where all six kids swam, and he and Betty played tennis. He was a spectacular Little League coach and lead more teams than we can remember, always instilling in his players a strong love of the game as well as great sportsmanship. You really saw just how good of a man Frank was when he coached baseball -- fair, encouraging, motivational, with a strong sense of what is right and wrong. He cheered his kids on at so many swim meets, football games (Go Falcons!), marathons, triathlons, and more. In his 30's, he took up jogging before it was a even a verb in a pair of Jack Purcell sneakers. In his 50's, he managed to knock out a sub-42-minute 10K, holding his own with his college-aged sons and their friends.



But the pinnacle of Frank's sporty endeavors had to be Golf. He and Betty shared a long and remarkable retirement, spending their summers as active members of Highland Meadows Golf Club in Sylvania, Ohio and their winters snow birding in Hutchinson Island, Florida. It was not unusual for them to play a round every day. Frank was always working toward (but not quite obtaining) a sub-10 handicap. In his 70's, he finally got a hole in one (three days after Betty did!)



Really, these last few decades, Frank relished his own life. He took long walks every morning. He read voraciously and loved nothing more than having an animated discussion about the latest book about the history of the world, or the most current event. Most of all, you got the sense that Frank knew how lucky he was and that he didn't take it for granted. It was so good to see someone truly enjoying his life. We should all be so lucky.



A Memorial Service will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 1368 N. Crooks Road (between 14-15 Mile Rds.) Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 6pm. Friends may visit beginning at 3pm.



