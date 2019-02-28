Franklin D. Hightower



Franklin D. Hightower, age 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his loving family on February 26, 2019. Frank was one of 10 siblings born November 11, 1932 in Maryville, Tennessee to Howard and Rita (Keller) Hightower. He is survived by his beloved wife Jean who he was happily married to for 63 years, son Roger (Tammy) Hightower, daughters Valerie (Paul) Virag and Melanie Grady. Frank was blessed with 7 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren who he loved very much. He is also survived by his brother HC (Betty) Hightower from Tennessee, his sister Joanne Leathers of Florida and many wonderful nieces and nephews. Frank cherished the more than 60 years of friendship with Hugh and Evon Connally. Frank served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army from 1949-1952 and is a respected veteran of the Korean War serving under General McArthur. In 1954 Frank started his long career at Libby Owens Ford as a Crane Operator, Plant Foreman and eventually retiring after as a Senior Development Engineer. Frank owned the FleaGate and Clay Center Auction House. Much of his spare time was enjoyed tinkering in his workshop (Man-cave). Frank was well known for his ability to find the most efficient way to accomplish any task. He loved to spend time with his family and friends playing pinochle, enjoying auctions, flea markets, garage sales, gardening and using his tractors whenever possible. Later in life he enjoyed feeding his favorite birds-yellow finches. He also loved trains. Frank was a member of the Paragon Masonic Lodge #788 F. & A.M and a Mason for more than 60 years.



Friends may visit at the Eggleston Meinert & Pavley Funeral Home, Oregon Chapel, 440 S. Coy Rd., on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-8 pm with Masonic Lodge Services at 6:00 pm. A celebration of life will be conducted on Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in Allen Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to St. Jude's Hospital.



