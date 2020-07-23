1/1
Franklin G. Flaggs Sr.
1934 - 2020
Franklin G. Flaggs, Sr.

Franklin G. Flaggs, Sr. of East Toledo was born on October 31, 1934, in Wickliffe, KY, to the late Lucian and Naomi Flaggs (Ross). He departed this life on July 16, 2020.

Franklin was preceded in death by his son, Gary Flaggs; his parents, Lucian and Naomi Flaggs; and sister, Yvonne Melton.

Franklin is survived by his wife, Ernestine Flaggs (Hansbrough); his half-sister, Deborah (Harold) Parker, of California; his children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.

Wake Service will be Saturday, July 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM, followed by the funeral at 11:00 AM at Shiloh Baptist Church. Officiant Rev. Dr. Derek Arnold, I. Eulogy by Rev. Venson Simpson. Final Resting Place Willow Cemetery, Oregon, OH.



Published in The Blade from Jul. 23 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Wake
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Funeral
11:00 AM
Shiloh Baptist Church
Send Flowers
