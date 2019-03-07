Home

Witzler Shank Funeral Home
222 E South Boundary St
Perrysburg, OH 43551
(419) 874-3133
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Witzler-Shank Funeral Home
222 East South Boundary St.
Perrysburg, OH
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Bethel Assembly of God Church
665 West Indiana Ave
Perrysburg, OH
Funeral service
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Bethel Assembly of God Church
665 West Indiana Ave
Perrysburg, OH
Franklin H. Kuhr


Franklin H. Kuhr Obituary
Franklin H. Kuhr

Franklin H. Kuhr, 82, of Perrysburg, Ohio passed away on March, 6, 2019. He was born on January 8, 1937 to Fredrick A. and Dorthy (Songer) Kuhr in Springdale, Ohio. He married Janice G. DeBord on December 6, 1958. Franklin honorably served in the Ohio National Guard and worked as a truck driver at Roadway Express where he retired in 1998.

Franklin had been an active member of the Bethel Assembly of God in Perrysburg. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, boating, collecting pocket knives and traveling to Colorado. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.

Franklin is survived by his sons, Gregory (Annette) Kuhr and Douglas (Brenda) Kuhr; daughter-in-law, Andrea Kuhr; 8 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren; sister, Ernestine Martin and brother, Billy Kuhr. He is preceded in death by his wife, Janice; son, Franklin T. Kuhr, parents; brother, Freddy; sisters, Nancy and Linda.

Friends will be received on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 5:00 to 8:00 PM in the Witzler-Shank Funeral Home, 222 East South Boundary St. Perrysburg, Ohio 43551 (419-874-3133). Visitation will continue on Saturday, March 9, 2019 from 10:00 to 11:00 AM in the Bethel Assembly of God Church, 665 West Indiana Ave, Perrysburg, Ohio where funeral services will be begin at 11:00 AM. Burial will follow at Fort Meigs Union Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethel Assembly of God Church. Condolences left to the family at

www.witzlershank.com
Published in The Blade on Mar. 7, 2019
