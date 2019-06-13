|
Franklin Junior Shiffler
Franklin Junior Shiffler, 86, a resident of Oldfort, TN passed away June 2, 2019 at his home peacefully.
He loved to fish, play golf, and bowling.
Frank is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Trudy Shiffler; step son, Dannie Decker.
He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Sandra Shiffler; sons, Tim (Debbie) Shiffler, Ray (Betty) Shiffler, Rob (Alisha) Shiffler, Louis (Sue) Shiffler, Jeff (Darlene) Shiffler, John Shiffler; step children, Jess (Sheila) Decker, Donna (Tom) McAllister, Beverly Decker; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service held at Habegger Funeral Services 2001 Consaul St, Toledo, OH 43605 with visitation from 8 am – 11 am June 15, 2019 with a graveside to follow at Restlawn Cemetery.
Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019