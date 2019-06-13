Home

Companion Funeral & Cremation Service
2415 Georgetown Rd Nw
Cleveland, TN 37311
(423) 473-2620
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
8:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Habegger Funeral Services
2001 Consaul St
Toledo, OH
View Map
Franklin Junior Shiffler Obituary
Franklin Junior Shiffler

Franklin Junior Shiffler, 86, a resident of Oldfort, TN passed away June 2, 2019 at his home peacefully.

He loved to fish, play golf, and bowling.

Frank is preceded in death by the mother of his children, Trudy Shiffler; step son, Dannie Decker.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife, Sandra Shiffler; sons, Tim (Debbie) Shiffler, Ray (Betty) Shiffler, Rob (Alisha) Shiffler, Louis (Sue) Shiffler, Jeff (Darlene) Shiffler, John Shiffler; step children, Jess (Sheila) Decker, Donna (Tom) McAllister, Beverly Decker; several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service held at Habegger Funeral Services 2001 Consaul St, Toledo, OH 43605 with visitation from 8 am – 11 am June 15, 2019 with a graveside to follow at Restlawn Cemetery.

You are encouraged to share a memory of Franklin and/or your personal condolences with his family by visiting his memorial web page and guestbook at www.companionfunerals.com. Companion Funeral Home of Cleveland, TN is honored to assist his family with these arrangements.

Published in The Blade on June 13, 2019
