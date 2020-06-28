Franklin "Frank" Marks



Franklin "Frank" Marks passed away on March 28, 2020 at the age of 85. Frank was born in Jersey Shores, PA to Ivan and Reba Marks. He attended Mooseheart Child and City School in Mooseheart, IL along with 5 of his siblings, where they were sent after the death of their father. Mooseheart is a boarding school for children of deceased members of the Moose Fraternal Order. He lived there until he graduated high school then he moved back to the Toledo area after graduation. He remained a member of the Moose Lodge as well as the Polish Club. He served in the Coast Guard for 3 years and received an Honorable Discharge. Frank worked at various jobs over the years and retired from the City of Toledo where he worked in the Traffic and Streets department. During retirement he played a little golf, starting going to estate sales in the hopes of finding treasures; for a while he collected tea cups and saucers, some of which he shared with 2 of his great-nieces. He also spent a lot of his time walking, he started walking the trails at Swan Creek Park, but most recently he would walk to the local carry-out every morning, over to Walbridge Park, and pretty much canvas most of the South End on a daily basis.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Jae; and his sisters, Barbara, Rose, Reba and Helen. He is survived by his sister, Peg (Ken) Zircher; as well as his many nieces and nephews. The family would like to express their thanks to Vivian, for providing kindness and care for him.



Arrangements were made by Caring Cremations and a private memorial service will be held on Monday, June 29th, which would have been his 86th birthday.





