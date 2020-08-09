Frazier Reams Jr.
Frazier Reams, Jr., a lifelong Toledoan, was born in the Fall of 1929 at the old Toledo Hospital in downtown Toledo to Crystal and Frazier Reams, Sr. He died peacefully at the age of 90 on July 20, 2020, surrounded by his family who loved and adored him.
Throughout his life, Frazier was inspired and compelled by the big idea that the community, indeed the world, can be a better place and that it was incumbent on him to leave a legacy for those who came after him. His life was a true reflection of that concept, from the small details and acts of kindness to the big initiatives, including running for public office, becoming an attorney, and later, developing himself as an entrepreneur. His insightful wisdom and vision over the years made him a sought-after mentor to both family and friends; consequently, he provided those who knew him with a lifetime of amazing experiences that helped them to see the world through his eyes.
He attended primary and secondary school in Toledo area public schools and graduated from Ottawa Hills High School in 1947. He went onto study law at the University of Michigan. Frazier had a great capacity for and lifelong interest in learning. He was an avid reader and even long after his schooling, he enjoyed taking courses that would help him further his ability to connect with others, whether it was a CLE course to help advance his law degree or a computer course to learn the latest tools. He also valued helping others along in their own educational journeys.
Following law school, Frazier entered the practice of law as Assistant General Counsel for the Toledo Legal Aid Society and joined the law firm of Reams, Bretherton and Neipp, then became Assistant Prosecuting Attorney for Lucas County. Influenced greatly by his father's participation in politics, Frazier once commented that "the day I sought entry into the political arena was the day I was born." Frazier's father, Frazier Reams, Sr., was quite active in politics during his formative years, serving as a U.S. Congressman for several terms. So Frazier followed a natural progression into the political realm when he was elected in an upset victory over the Republican incumbent to become a Member of the Ohio State Senate. As an active State Senator, he was a co-sponsor of the Ohio Arts Council and numerous bills and amendments that impacted the community.
Soon after, he became a sought after candidate in the Democratic Party and was the unanimous Democratic nominee for Governor of Ohio in 1966, the youngest in the State's history, running unsuccessfully against Republican incumbent James Rhodes. During his campaign, he garnered the interest and support of such political luminaries as Robert F. Kennedy, Walter Mondale, John Glenn, who would visit the Reams home for dinner and just talk with Frazier and his family as if they were friends from down the street. During his campaign, Frazier was intent on getting to know his constituents and traveled to every single one of the 88 counties in Ohio. While his gubernatorial bid was unsuccessful, his sense of humor and service never wavered. In a prevalent theme throughout his life, Frazier always took his work seriously, but rarely himself. He always made people feel valued and valuable; even complete strangers would feel like life-long friends after just one conversation with Frazier.
Frazier continued his political inclinations when he was selected as a delegate to the Democratic National Conventions in 1964 in Atlantic City, NJ, with his mother, Crystal who also was a delegate, 1968 during the infamous riots in downtown Chicago, and 1972 in Miami with his wife, Susan, also a delegate. In 1968, he was the coordinator of Hubert Humphrey's campaign in Ohio, and served as co-chair of the Hon. John Glenn's first campaign for the United States Senate.
Frazier was naturally drawn to entrepreneurship forming Reams Broadcasting Corporation in 1964 after he purchased the assets of WTOL- AM/FM, which were started by his father in 1937. Upon the acquisition, he changed the call letters to WCWA (AM) and WIOT (FM). Lake Erie.
Above all of his career endeavors, though, family was at the core of Frazier's life. From the moment he was introduced to his future wife, Susan, while on a blind date by mutual friends in Ann Arbor, he saw his future path with her and knew he wanted to raise a family. They had a tremendous amount of shared interests and created a lifelong love affair. His sense of adventure and wry sense of humor made family life very entertaining. Frazier loved being on the water, so naturally, he taught his family the joy of sailing. Frazier and his family enjoyed many years in Harbor Springs, Michigan and enjoyed the very best of that area: sailing and boating in the summers, and skiing in the winters. Over the years, Frazier and his crew, often including his three sons, raced in dozens of races, including 15 Mackinac Races, dozens of Northern Michigan races and regattas, and numerous Mills Races. Winning the race was never the goal, it was the sheer love of adventure and teaching those on board that appealed to Frazier. Frazier always showed the best possible version of himself, even when in the midst of strenuous competition. During one Port Huron-Mackinac race, a man on another boat was injured and fell overboard. It was the middle of the night during a particularly harrowing storm, and yet Frazier and his crew of family and friends dropped everything, abandoning any hope of winning the race and dropped out to save the man's life. This earned Frazier and his boys and crew a well-deserved Good Samaritan Award from the City of Toledo. Over the years, Frazier's career pathway was varied, but never without purpose.
We could not have navigated this entire phase of life without an exceptional team of caregivers who helped transform an ordinarily sorrow-filled time into a powerful, meaningful and loving experience. Elizabeth Ackerman from Hospice of Northwest Ohio visited every week during this transition; Right at Home - we are so fortunate to have had the best of the best provide such loving care and support from Kay Waggoner and Carol Burnett. And Kelly Ewbank, STNA, who provided support, love, care and expertise for nearly four years. Finally, thanks go to Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher, Sr. Pastor at Epworth United Methodist Church, for his friendship, fellowship and support during this transition. We are forever indebted to all of you and countless others for your selfless service, care and support.
Frazier was pre-deceased by his sister, Martha Lee; and his parents, Crystal Petree Reams and Frazier Reams, Sr. He is deeply loved and missed by those who have survived him, Susan, his wife of nearly six decades (As Frazier was well known to say "you know what we call that? A good start!"); children, Ed (Barb), David, John (Kara), and Molly (Scott). In addition, his legacy lives on in his twelve grandchildren, Rusty, Casey, Christy, Mickey, Laila, Hunter, Catherine, Meryl, Hanna, Jeff, Avery and Jack; and three great grandchildren, as well as countless friends.
The Reams family welcomes donations to three of Frazier's favorite organizations:
The Frazier Reams Public Affairs Scholarship Fund at Bowling Green State University, National Museum of the Great Lakes, Epworth United Methodist Church.
The Celebration of Life Service was conducted by family friend Rev. Dr. Stephen Swisher, Senior Pastor, at his home Church. The service may be viewed in its entirety by visiting epworth.com/sermons
