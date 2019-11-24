Home

Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jerusalem Twp. Fire Hall
9501 Jerusalem Rd. (Rte. 2)
Curtice, OH
Fred Alan Ankney


1959 - 2019
Fred Alan Ankney Obituary
Fred Alan Ankney

Fred Ankney, 60, of Toledo, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, November 21, 2019. He was born on February 22, 1959, in Oregon, Ohio, to Margaret and William Ankney. Fred was a 1977 graduate of Clay High School and worked at Pam & Jim's Carryout for many years. He later became the bakery manager at the Anderson's working at the Northwood and Maumee locations. Fred volunteered his time at the German American Festival and St. Ignatius Church where he was past chairman of the church festival.

Fred is survived by his siblings, Jane (Michael) Szymczak, Thomas (Mary) Ankney, twin brother, Frank (Tammy) Ankney and Susan (Frank) Maynhart; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and his comfort dog, Dixie. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Bill, Jr. and nephew, Adam Szymczak.

A celebration of Fred's life will be held on Tuesday, November 26th, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the Jerusalem Twp. Fire Hall, 9501 Jerusalem Rd. (Rte. 2) Curtice, Ohio 43412. Our family would like to thank our sister, Sue for her loving dedication to Fred. His life was better because of you. We would also ask everyone to do a simple act of kindness for someone in need. These small acts can change someone's life, and maybe your own.

www.freckchapel.com

Published in The Blade from Nov. 24 to Nov. 25, 2019
