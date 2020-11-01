Fred Dalton Jr.Fred Dalton Jr., of Millbury, OH just celebrated his 94th birthday and passed away October 27, 2020 peacefully in his home with his loving family. He was born in Nelsonville, OH on October 23, 1926 to Ruth and Fred Dalton. Fred graduated from Lake High School in 1944. He married Betty Kocis January 4, 1947 after his service in the U.S. Army during WWII. Fred started working for LOF in 1947 and retired after 30 years. He was the oldest son of 14. Fred was an avid fisherman and hunter from mushrooms to deer, duck, and turtle. He was an amazing bowler, hitting 300 a few times. Fred retired his bowling ball at 80 years old. He had a love of gardening, canning, and cooking what he had grown as well as sharing it with his family and friends. Fred also enjoyed card games, playing any card game but especially enjoying euchre. Fred was honored in 2013 to go on one of the last honor flights to Washington D.C. He felt every bit of a hero as people thanked him for his service during his trip.Fred is survived by his siblings, Doris Dunlap, Susan Bymun, and Tom Dalton; daughter, Jenny (Jim Helle) Moser; grandchildren, Kris Huss, Kevin Huss, Paul "Chop" (Michelle) Moser, and Marcus (Christine) Moser; great-grandchildren, Carlee, Nathan, Lily, Maxim, and Ayla. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2019; parents; and 10 siblings.Fred requested private services. Special thanks to the home nursing staff of Guardian Angels.