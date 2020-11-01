1/1
Fred Dalton Jr.
1926 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred Dalton Jr.

Fred Dalton Jr., of Millbury, OH just celebrated his 94th birthday and passed away October 27, 2020 peacefully in his home with his loving family. He was born in Nelsonville, OH on October 23, 1926 to Ruth and Fred Dalton. Fred graduated from Lake High School in 1944. He married Betty Kocis January 4, 1947 after his service in the U.S. Army during WWII. Fred started working for LOF in 1947 and retired after 30 years. He was the oldest son of 14. Fred was an avid fisherman and hunter from mushrooms to deer, duck, and turtle. He was an amazing bowler, hitting 300 a few times. Fred retired his bowling ball at 80 years old. He had a love of gardening, canning, and cooking what he had grown as well as sharing it with his family and friends. Fred also enjoyed card games, playing any card game but especially enjoying euchre. Fred was honored in 2013 to go on one of the last honor flights to Washington D.C. He felt every bit of a hero as people thanked him for his service during his trip.

Fred is survived by his siblings, Doris Dunlap, Susan Bymun, and Tom Dalton; daughter, Jenny (Jim Helle) Moser; grandchildren, Kris Huss, Kevin Huss, Paul "Chop" (Michelle) Moser, and Marcus (Christine) Moser; great-grandchildren, Carlee, Nathan, Lily, Maxim, and Ayla. He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty in 2019; parents; and 10 siblings.

Fred requested private services. Special thanks to the home nursing staff of Guardian Angels.

www.freckchapel.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Freck Funeral Chapel
1155 South Wynn Road
Oregon, OH 43616
(419) 693-9304
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Freck Funeral Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved