Fred E. Croy, Jr.
Fred E. Croy, Jr. age 68, of Toledo, passed away March 1, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born February 26, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to Fred, Sr. and Catherine (Meinhold) Croy. Fred served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps Commandant's own Drum and Bugle Corps, stationed at 8th & I. He was employed with Chrysler Jeep for 15 years, retiring in 2010.
Fred is survived by his wife, Pamela S. Croy; daughters, Melissa Carr and Bridgette (Shawn) Whisenand; grandchildren, Nikolai and Maya Carr, Macy and Alyssa Whisenand; brother, John Croy and good friends, Kevin MacRitchie and Mike Mekus. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Croy.
The family will receive guests Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society in Fred's memory.
Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019