Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
(419) 381-1900
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Newcomer Funeral Homes
4752 Heatherdowns Blvd
Toledo, OH 43614
View Map
Fred E. Croy Jr.


1951 - 2019
Fred E. Croy Jr. Obituary
Fred E. Croy, Jr.

Fred E. Croy, Jr. age 68, of Toledo, passed away March 1, 2019 at University of Toledo Medical Center. He was born February 26, 1951 in Washington, D.C. to Fred, Sr. and Catherine (Meinhold) Croy. Fred served his country in the U.S. Marine Corps Commandant's own Drum and Bugle Corps, stationed at 8th & I. He was employed with Chrysler Jeep for 15 years, retiring in 2010.

Fred is survived by his wife, Pamela S. Croy; daughters, Melissa Carr and Bridgette (Shawn) Whisenand; grandchildren, Nikolai and Maya Carr, Macy and Alyssa Whisenand; brother, John Croy and good friends, Kevin MacRitchie and Mike Mekus. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his brother, Robert Croy.

The family will receive guests Friday, March 8, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. at Newcomer - SW Chapel, 4752 Heatherdowns Blvd. (419-381-1900). Funeral Services will begin Friday at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Toledo Area Humane Society in Fred's memory.

To leave a special message for Fred's family, please visit:

www.NewcomerToledo.com
logo


Published in The Blade from Mar. 5 to Mar. 6, 2019
