Fred Ensign Edwards
08/30/1943 - 10/23/2020
Fred Ensign Edwards, 77, of Maumee, passed away surrounded by his loving family, on Friday, October 23rd, 2020, after battling pneumonia for several weeks.
Sentimental Journey was the name of Fred's boat which was the embodiment of his life. Fred was an avid reader of Investor's Business Daily, The Blade, and The Wall Street Journal; often while watching The Ohio State Buckeyes, and if you knew Fred well, you would have known about the copious handwritten journals of financial trends and strategies throughout the house. Fred loved his big, heavy German cars. He took care of them like an adoring mother to an infant baby, and how he took on the role of "condo president" was a mayor to a mid-sized city.
A lifer to Maumee, "Freddie" grew up fishing the Maumee River and Lake Erie; often with his brother, Bruce Edwards, watching baseball; especially The Yankees; and attended school when Union was the K-8 and Gateway was Maumee High School. Preceded in death by his parents, Fred R. Edwards 1974 and Margaret "Margo" Edwards (Hickernell) 1972.
Fred attended the land of the Falcons at Bowling Green State University, majored in History and served as president of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. If you knew Fred, he took his leadership roles seriously, never relenting; as if he was serving as a wartime Admiral in the Navy.
Out of college, Fred worked for Midland Mutual, a prominent, well-known insurance company based out of Columbus, Ohio at the time. Through the conjuring of clever secretaries and his own mother and father, Fred met THE Sheila M. Talley (Edwards), who had the voice of an angelic opera singer and served a life of ministry as the front receptionist at St. Joseph's Maumee Parish. Fred's unique wit and alluring charm got him married for 15 years and 3 children, Marc Edwards, Chris Edwards (Erin Tucker), and Alicia Edwards-Barden (Curt Barden);and grandchildren, Ashley Edwards (25), Jack Edwards (16), Sam Edwards (12), Lacey Edwards (15), Addison Edwards (12), Dylan Barden (9) and Isabel Barden (6);and great-grandchildren, Brooklynn (5) and Brody (3).
Fred's charismatic personality and due diligence (and a notepad of well-thought-out-talking points) made him a successful life insurance salesperson, entrepreneur, and provider for his family. His appetite for stocks and finance was insatiable, mailings to his children from Fred frequently included a sharpie-circled article clipping which subsequently became talking points for future phone conversations; all actions of love and Fred's fun-loving way of engaging with his friends and family and staying connected. Dad/Papa's mentoring to his kids and grandchildren will be greatly missed.
The Memorial and Celebration of Life for Fred E. Edwards will be on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Maison-Dardenne-Walker Funeral Home at 501 Conant Street, Maumee, OH 43537. The funeral services will be private but can be viewed via live stream at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 by visiting Fred's Tribute Wall on his page at walkerfuneralhomes.com
, where condolences and fond memories can also be shared with the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the charity of the donor's choice
. Flowers and donations may be sent to the funeral home.