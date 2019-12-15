|
|
(News story) Fred Folger, who made local history vivid in his Washington Local classroom and for students of all ages who signed up for his University of Toledo courses, attended his walking tours or slide shows, and read his articles illuminating corners of the past, died Dec. 6 at his South Toledo residence. He was 80.
He was in ill health for about two years, family said.
"He got so many people interested in local history," said Jim Marshall, a retired manager of the local history and genealogy department at the main Toledo Lucas County Public Library.
"He was a kind soul and was extremely articulate and well spoken," Mr. Marshall said. "He was so knowledgeable, it impressed you. You walked away saying, this guy knows a lot about the area's history."
Mr. Folger grew up in the Trilby community of West Toledo, when it was still part of Washington Township. He was a graduate of Washington Local schools. He received a bachelor of education degree, with a social studies major, in 1961 from UT. He made his career thereafter teaching in Washington Local, mostly at Jefferson Junior High School. He also taught at Washington Junior High and Whitmer High School and for a time oversaw social studies in the district.
"His students would come back if they were in town and call on him, just to be a friend," said Liz Stover, herself a friend since the early 1960s.
Starting in the 1970s, Mr. Folger drew students from all walks of life to his continuing education classes at UT. In one term, he traced the region's history from the Ice Age forward via a mythical tour down the Maumee River from Fort Wayne to Lake Erie. His vast slide collection provided the view - photos he took of historical landmarks, plus photos he took of the drawings, charts, maps, and archival matter from the public library.
"We are amazed at how much knowledge we are absorbing about Ohio, Maumee Valley, and Toledo - subjects we thought already knew quite a bit about," wrote veteran Blade reporter John Grigsby in 1978, after he and his wife, Margaret "Dick" Grigsby, took one of Mr. Folger's courses.
Mr. Folger wrote in-depth articles for The Sunday Blade's Toledo Magazine, featuring plenty of historical photos of the 1908 national encampment in Toledo of the Grand Army of the Republic that drew nearly 100,000 and of the Wamba Carnival the next year, billed as the "Mardi Gras of the North."
A multiple-choice quiz in 1980 tested readers' knowledge of history and trivia. The Vita Temple Theater on St. Clair Street was the first in town to show a talking picture, 'The Jazz Singer.' Another, "Toledo's Bridge of Sighs" told of the ill-fated Fassett Street Bridge.
In 1983, the Maumee Valley Historical Society honored Mr. Folger for his contributions as editor of Ohio Cues, a periodical published by the historical society for young people.
He retired from Washington Local in 1992, Ms. Stover said. Afterward, he led downtown Toledo walking tours and led presentations on the Miami & Erie Canal at Providence Metropark.
He gave talks and offered slide shows to clubs and organizations.
"He was a good teacher and a good speaker. He was definitely a showman and entertainer," said Larry Michaels, a Lutheran pastor whom Mr. Folger inspired to research local history.
A trustee of Historic Woodlawn Cemetery, Mr. Folger wrote a history of Woodlawn and of some buried there.
"We have 65,000 people buried here, and everyone has a story," Mr. Folger told The Blade in 2009. "Everyone should be memorialized. Everyone has a legacy."
Frederick J. Folger III was born July 4, 1939, to Marion Pelton Folger and Frederick J. Folger, Jr., and grew up on Burdette Street in Trilby. A maternal forebear, Giles Pelton, had a store and livery business on Alexis Road. A paternal forebear, Jacob Folger, founded a well-known Toledo meat packing business.
He was a graduate of Whitmer High School.
There are no immediate survivors. Friends plan to hold a memorial service in the spring.
Arrangements are by the Thomas I. Wisniewski Funeral Home.
The family suggests tributes to metroparkstoledofoundation.org or to the History Progress Fund in care of the UT Foundation.
This is a news story by Mark Zaborney. Contact him at [email protected] or 419-724-6182.
Published in The Blade on Dec. 15, 2019