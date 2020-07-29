1/
Fred G. "Fritz" Pinkerman
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Fred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Fred G. "Fritz" Pinkerman

April 16, 1937 - July 26, 2020

Fred G. "Fritz" Pinkerman, 83, of Hollidaysburg, PA, passed away Sunday of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Adrian, Michigan, son of the late Marie L. (Nickloy) and George L. Pinkerman. He married Sylvia J. McCracken in 1959.

Surviving are his wife of 61 years; a daughter, Micki M. Samson (Michael); a son, Patrick K. (Denise); four grandchildren, Andrew, Caitlin, Tessa, and Kayla; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Lynn; and several nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg, PA.

www.sorgefuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from Jul. 29 to Jul. 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Sorge Funeral Home Inc
422 N Juniata St
Hollidaysburg, PA 16648
(814) 695-3960
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sorge Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved