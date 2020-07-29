Fred G. "Fritz" PinkermanApril 16, 1937 - July 26, 2020Fred G. "Fritz" Pinkerman, 83, of Hollidaysburg, PA, passed away Sunday of Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Adrian, Michigan, son of the late Marie L. (Nickloy) and George L. Pinkerman. He married Sylvia J. McCracken in 1959.Surviving are his wife of 61 years; a daughter, Micki M. Samson (Michael); a son, Patrick K. (Denise); four grandchildren, Andrew, Caitlin, Tessa, and Kayla; three great-grandchildren; a brother, Lynn; and several nephews.A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by Sorge Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Hollidaysburg, PA.