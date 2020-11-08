Fred J. Arent
Fred J. Arent, resident of Sun City Carolina Lakes and native of Toledo, Ohio, passed away from effects of ALS, more commonly known as Lou Gehrig's disease on October 31, 2020. With friends and family by his side, Fred received ultimate healing and is no longer in pain.
He is survived by loving wife, partner and best friend of 44 years Linda (Karamol); pet Bella; sister, Marcia Kimple; numerous in-laws, cousins, nieces and nephews. He preceded in death by his parents Benji and Matalida; and three lovey pets Morgan, Sadie and Riley.
Fred was born in Toledo, OH on December 30, 1950. After attending Macomber High School, Fred enlisted in the US Army in 1969. Following an honorable discharge, he attended University of Toledo and Ohio Media Broadcasting School in Columbus. Fred went on to a career with US Postal Service and spent more than 40 years ensuring timely deliveries across the world.
Fred was a loving husband and generous friend. His sense of humor was beyond description, his chuckle was contagious and always brightened the room. He is already missed by everyone who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The ALS Association - South Carolina Chapter and/or W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center You may visit https://www.heritagecares.com/obituaries/
to share condolences to the family.
Mass will be held on Tuesday, November 10, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church at 1 pm, 8015 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy., Charlotte, NC 28277. All CDC guidelines will be observed during mass including face covering and social distancing. Following mass, the family will privately say goodbye to Fred.