Mr. Fred J. Tucker
Mr. Tucker, 74, passed Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a self-employed contractor. Surviving are sons, Tremont and Fred J. Fields, Michael Coleman and Fred T. and Aaron McGee; daughters, Kimberly Coleman and Tamika M. Jackson; 1 sister; 1 brother and a host of loving family. Memorial Services 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, preceded by a 4:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Elder Eugene Harris, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
Mr. Tucker, 74, passed Sunday, May 3, 2020, at the Mercy Health St. Vincent Medical Center. He attended the Jesup W. Scott High School and was a self-employed contractor. Surviving are sons, Tremont and Fred J. Fields, Michael Coleman and Fred T. and Aaron McGee; daughters, Kimberly Coleman and Tamika M. Jackson; 1 sister; 1 brother and a host of loving family. Memorial Services 5:00 p.m. Monday, May 11, 2020, preceded by a 4:00 p.m. Family Hour/Wake, at The C. Brown Funeral Home, Inc. Chapel, 1629 Nebraska Avenue, Toledo, OH 43607. Elder Eugene Harris, Officiant.
cbrownfuneralhome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Blade from May 10 to May 12, 2020.