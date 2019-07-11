Fred K. Sherman



Fred K. Sherman, 67, of Toledo died Sunday, June 30, 2019 at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo. He was born on September 10, 1951 in Robertsport, Liberia to Varney and Virginia Sherman. Fred attended the University of Liberia, majoring in Sociology, and worked for the Commerce Ministry. Fred's oldest brother, John, had become the Minister of Commerce, but in 1980, John was executed in a military coup d'état. Fred and John had been making arrangements for Fred to come to the United States to further his education before the coup. Afterwards, Fred fled the country. He briefly lived and worked in Providence, RI. Fred came to Toledo, where his younger sister and her family lived. He started working for the State of Ohio Department of Mental Health, Toledo Mental Health Center. He worked in the hospital as a Therapeutic Program Worker and in the community as a Case Manager for 20 years. Fred's calm demeanor, and fair, consistent treatment of the clients he worked with was a great asset. Fred met his wife, Sue, a registered nurse, at work in 1986, and they married on April 23, 1987. Sue was a package deal with a 5 year old son, Matthew. Sue and Fred enjoyed a Caribbean cruise for their 30th anniversary. Fred retired in 2000 due to renal failure, and had a kidney transplant in 2001. Fred played multiple sports when he was young, and enjoyed watching almost every sport; except curling. He enjoyed traveling as long as it was to some place warm! Fred enjoyed a variety of music, he even played a little guitar and harmonica. A lifelong Episcopalian, he attended All Saints' Episcopal Church, where he was a Lay Preacher and very active in events.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, John, G. Fole; and sister, Mietta. He is survived by his wife, Sue; son, Matthew Bockart; sister, Hawa Knuckles (of Liberia); aunt Miranda Sonii; many in-laws; nieces; nephews; and countless cousins.



Friends will be received on Saturday, July 13, 2019 beginning at 10:00 a.m. at All Saints' Episcopal Church, 563 Pinewood Avenue, Toledo, until the time of service at 11:00 a.m. Entombment will be private at Toledo Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to All Saints' Episcopal Church or to a . The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph Peyton, Dr. Afloabi, and the UTMC Transplant Clinic for their care and concern for many years.



Published in The Blade on July 11, 2019