Fred Okun
What can you say about a man who had all that mattered to him? A loving wife for 65 years, a business that he loved and made him proud, 3 daughters, 7 grandkids, and 7 Great-grandkids. Fred had honor. He was kind, ethical, always honest . . . a total Mensch. He gathered friends as a bee gathers honey. Everyone that knew him understood that he was a very special person.
Fred Okun of Sylvania, Ohio, suddenly passed away on January 28. He lived a full life, born on May 15, 1933 to Max and Ida Okun in Toledo, Ohio. Fred married JoAnn Seitz, the love of his life, on September 19, 1954. He was preceded in death by his parents and his brother, Don Okun. Surviving are his loving wife of 65 years, JoAnn Okun; brother, Larry Okun; daughters – Robin Okun (Peter Weinstein), Shelly Fruchtman (Gary), Amy Okun Saltzstein (Barry Nistel); as well as his Grandchildren – Zackary Dunivin, Zoe Dunivinin, Josh Goldberg (Amanda), Adam Goldberg (Andrea), Cydney Goldberg, Drew Saltzstein (Jenny), and Nikki Saltzstein; bonus grandchildren Daniel Fruchtman (Ellen), Allison McGrath (Charlie), and Charley Steinman (Adam); and Great-Grandchildren – Blake and Jake Fruchtman, Dylan and Maddie McGrath, Brodie Steinman, and Phoebe and Margo Goldberg.
Fred attended Scott High School and was a proud Buckeye and "Sammy" at The Ohio State University, living a semester on top of the old Long Bookstore with his new wife on a murphy bed. Fred enlisted in the Army out of college and proudly served for two years.
Fred and JoAnn returned to Toledo, where Fred owned and operated Sam Okun Produce Company alongside five generations of Okuns for the next 60 years. He was devoted to his work, his friends, his community, and his family.
In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to the Max and Ida Okun Endowment at Temple Shomer Emunim.
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, January 30, 2020 at Temple Shomer Emunim, Sylvania, Ohio. Interment will follow at Beth Shalom Cemetery, Oregon, Ohio.
Shiva will be held at the home of Shelly and Gary Fruchtman at the following times:
Thursday (5-7pm), Saturday (6-8pm), and Sunday (1-4pm).
Arrangements by the Robert H. Wick/Wisniewski Funeral Home. (419)535-5840.
www.wickfh.com
Published in The Blade on Jan. 30, 2020