Fred Victorian, Sr.Fred Victorian Sr. age 90 of Toledo went home to be with his Heavenly Father on May 10, 2020. Fred Victorian was born to the union of Burtrand Victorian and Eva Benard on March 9, 1930 in Raywood, Texas.Fred left Texas with his brother, Lee Victorian to Toledo, Ohio to have a better life because he was only making $2.00 a day as a share cropper and as a Rice Farmer with his father Burt Victorian. Fred had various jobs in Toledo until his breakthrough with Champion Spark Plug. Fred worked for Champion as an elevator operator, he was so well liked and loved by the CEO of the company he moved to a supervisor position as a machine operator, then later to move to a robot that no one else could run but him. No one realized that Fred only had a 9th grade education but mastered any machine they gave him. Later Fred retired from Champion Spark Plug after over 30 years of service, to return to work at the docks in Toledo side by side father, later with his son, Brother and nephew.When Fred moved to Toledo a beautiful women named Thelma Victorian caught his eyes and later he took her hand in marriage that lasted 63 years. In that 63 years, Fred and Thelma had their first house with four children, Marcella, Dinah, Rita and Little Fred JR. They shared many vacations and loved fishing, camping, cooking and gardening together. Fred loved his wife's cooking, he said there was nothing his wife couldn't cook. Fred was known as a hardworking, smart intelligent genius who could fix anything he put his mind to, he was admired by many. He enjoyed fishing with his brothers, he loved Tiger Woods, boxing, yard work and tinkering. Fred loved spending time with his children and grandchildren, Fred was one of a kind, full of jokes, life lessons and integrity. Fred knew God and would hope you will get to know him too.Fred was proceeded in death by his beautiful wife, Thelma Victorian. He leaves to cherish his beautiful daughters, Dinah Joyner and Rita Spencer; and a host of relatives that will miss him.Friends will be received on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of Services at 1 p.m. at Blanchard-Strabler Funeral Home (1163 W. Sylvania at Lockwood, 419-269-1111) Burial, Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly, MI. Online condolences as well as specific capacity and other precautionary information if you plan to attend the visitation may be found at: